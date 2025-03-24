Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: dexter, dexter: resurrection

Dexter: John Lithgow, Jimmy Smits Returning for "Resurrection": Report

John Lithgow and Jimmy Smits are reportedly set to resume their respective roles for Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection.

A little more than a week after John Lithgow (Conclave, The World According to Garp) pretty much confirmed that he would be making a return appearance as Arthur Miller, the Trinity Killer, during Paramount+ with Showtime's Michael C. Hall-starring and executive-producing Dexter: Resurrection, Deadline Hollywood is confirming Lithgow's confirmation – and that's not all. In addition, Jimmy Smits (NYPD Blue, Sons of Anarchy) is expected to reprise his role as ADA Miguel Prado. Lithgow would go on to win an Emmy Award for his part, while Smit would receive an Emmy nomination. Previously, Lithgow's Miller appeared in a flashback scene during "New Blood," while a younger version of Smits' Miguel made an appearance during "Original Sin" (with Nick Santucci portraying the character).

Who's Who in Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection

David Zayas (The Bear), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird), and James Remar (Welcome to Derry) have joined the cast and will reprise their respective original series/"New Blood" roles as Detective Angel Batista, Harrison Morgan (Dexter's son), and Harry Morgan (Dexter's deceased father). In terms of new faces, Uma Thurman (Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill) and Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones, Avengers: Infinity War) have joined the cast in series regular roles. Dinklage's Leon Prater is a billionaire venture capitalist who is seen as a generous philanthropist by the world – but behind his polished exterior lies dark intrigue. Thurman's Charley is the head of security for mysterious billionaire Leon Prater (Dunklage), a former Special Ops officer who worked various high-level private security jobs before taking on her position as the resourceful and meticulous right-hand woman for Prater.

In addition, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (The Lincoln Lawyer), Kadia Saraf (Law & Order: SVU), Dominic Fumusa (Elsbeth), and Emilia Suárez (Up Here) have joined the cast as series regulars. Mwine's Blessing Kamara is a rideshare driver who radiates unwavering optimism and is a man devoted to his family and community. Saraf's Detective Claudette Wallace is a razor-sharp investigator known for her methodical precision and unrelenting focus. Fumusa's Detective Melvin Oliva is Wallace's partner at the NYPD, who is the only one who understands his quirky partner. Suárez's Elsa Rivera is Harrison Morgan's (Jack Alcott) vibrant and determined friend and co-worker at the Empire Hotel.

Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones, Breaking Bad) has joined the cast for a guest arc – reportedly as Mia Lapierre, a renowned sommelier who may be hiding a serial killer secret. Neil Patrick Harris (Uncoupled, How I Met Your Mother) has joined the cast as a guest star, taking on the role of Lowell. Eric Stonestreet (Modern Family, American Auto) has joined the cast for a guest arc, taking on the role of Al -stemming from the Midwest and believed to be a serial killer. David Dastmalchian (Oppenheimer, The Suicide Squad) has also joined the cast in the guest-starring role of Gareth. Steve Schirripa (The Sopranos, Blue Bloods) has joined the cast in the recurring role of Vinny, described as "a greedy slumlord." David Magidoff (The Morning Show) has joined the series in a recurring capacity, reprising his "New Blood" role as Iron Lake Police Department's Teddy Reed.

Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection is executive produced by Phillips and produced by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios. Executive producers also include Hall, Scott Reynolds (Jessica Jones), Mary Leah Sutton (Resident Evil), Tony Hernandez (Emily In Paris), and Lilly Burns (Russian Doll), with the series being produced by Robert Lloyd Lewis (The Lincoln Lawyer). Reuniting with Slater is Heathers' Michael Lehmann, who serves as directing executive producer.

