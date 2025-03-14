Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: dexter, dexter: resurrection

Dexter: Resurrection – John Lithgow Teases Trinity Killer Appearance

John Lithgow apparently confirmed his return as Arthur Mitchell, aka "The Trinity Killer," for an appearance in Dexter: Resurrection.

It's not like we didn't already love John Lithgow, but the amazing actor is proving to be a great source of news about some pretty big projects that he's involved in. Previously, he confirmed that he would be portraying Hogwarts Headmaster Albus Dumbledore in HBO's upcoming "Harry Potter" series and even offered some personal insights. Now, it seems Lithgow will be returning to the role of Arthur Mitchell, aka "The Trinity Killer," for Paramount+ with Showtime's Michael C. Hall-starring and executive-producing Dexter: Resurrection. During the latest edition of Variety's latest edition of "Know Their Lines," Lithgow discussed the character and how he prepared for the role.

From there, Lithgow added that he "just went back to do a day" – which sounds very much like he went back to film something for "Resurrection" (which is currently filming). "I just went back to do a day," the actor shared. "They're rebooting the entire Michael C. Hall version of 'Dexter.' And it turns out he didn't die after all. I come back sort of as a phantom as he gradually comes to life on a hospital bed." Considering Trinity was killed during the fourth season (but not before hitting Hall's Dexter Morgan hard before his death), Lithgow's return makes sense. Maybe this could lead to that prequel series that's been talked about…

Here's a look at Lithgow in Variety's latest edition of "Know Their Lines," followed by a look at what we know so far about the sequel series:

Who's Who in Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection

David Zayas (The Bear), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird), and James Remar (Welcome to Derry) have joined the cast and will reprise their respective original series/"New Blood" roles as Detective Angel Batista, Harrison Morgan (Dexter's son), and Harry Morgan (Dexter's deceased father). In terms of new faces, Uma Thurman (Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill) and Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones, Avengers: Infinity War) have joined the cast in series regular roles. Dinklage's Leon Prater is a billionaire venture capitalist who is seen as a generous philanthropist by the world – but behind his polished exterior lies dark intrigue. Thurman's Charley is the head of security for mysterious billionaire Leon Prater (Dunklage), a former Special Ops officer who worked various high-level private security jobs before taking on her position as the resourceful and meticulous right-hand woman for Prater.

In addition, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (The Lincoln Lawyer), Kadia Saraf (Law & Order: SVU), Dominic Fumusa (Elsbeth), and Emilia Suárez (Up Here) have joined the cast as series regulars. Mwine's Blessing Kamara is a rideshare driver who radiates unwavering optimism and is a man devoted to his family and community. Saraf's Detective Claudette Wallace is a razor-sharp investigator known for her methodical precision and unrelenting focus. Fumusa's Detective Melvin Oliva is Wallace's partner at the NYPD, who is the only one who understands his quirky partner. Suárez's Elsa Rivera is Harrison Morgan's (Jack Alcott) vibrant and determined friend and co-worker at the Empire Hotel.

Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones, Breaking Bad) has joined the cast for a guest arc – reportedly as Mia Lapierre, a renowned sommelier who may be hiding a serial killer secret. Neil Patrick Harris (Uncoupled, How I Met Your Mother) has joined the cast as a guest star, taking on the role of Lowell. Eric Stonestreet (Modern Family, American Auto) has joined the cast for a guest arc, taking on the role of Al -stemming from the Midwest and believed to be a serial killer. David Dastmalchian (Oppenheimer, The Suicide Squad) has also joined the cast in the guest-starring role of Gareth.

Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection is executive produced by Phillips and produced by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios. Executive producers also include Hall, Scott Reynolds (Jessica Jones), Mary Leah Sutton (Resident Evil), Tony Hernandez (Emily In Paris), and Lilly Burns (Russian Doll), with the series being produced by Robert Lloyd Lewis (The Lincoln Lawyer). Reuniting with Slater is Heathers' Michael Lehmann, who serves as directing executive producer.

