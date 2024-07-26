Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, Showtime, TV | Tagged: dexter, dexter: original sin, michael c. hall, preview, showtime

Dexter: Michael C. Hall Returning for "Original Sin," "Resurrection"

Some big news for Dexter fans, with Michael C. Hall joining the prequel series "Original Sin" and a new modern series titled "Resurrection."

Showtime decided to end Friday with some very unexpected news – news that involves EP and star Michael C Hall and the "Dexter" universe. During today's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC 2024) panel for Paramount+ with Showtime and Showrunner/EP Clyde Phillips' (Dexter, Nurse Jackie) Patrick Gibson-starring Dexter: Original Sin, Hall made a surprise appearance to officially drop two big bombshells. The actor is returning for not one but two series – narrating the inner voice of Gibson's young Dexter Morgan in "Original Sin" and returning as Dexter Morgan for Dexter: Resurrection.

"We are thrilled to have the brilliant Michael C. Hall reprise his iconic role as Dexter Morgan in Showtime's most successful series ever," shared Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global Co-CEO and President/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios. "While 'Dexter: Resurrection' will appeal to the tens of millions of longtime fans, 'Dexter: Original Sin' will introduce a whole new generation of viewers into this iconic series by starting from the beginning, which is sure to satisfy existing audiences as well." Also, a new teaser for "Original Sin" was released that you might be very familiar with is waiting for you above.

Dexter: Original Sin – A Prequel Series Preview

The prequel series also stars Christian Slater as Dexter's father, Harry Morgan; Molly Brown (Senior Year) as Dexter's younger sister, Debra Morgan; Patrick Dempsey (Grey's Anatomy) as Aaron Spencer, the Captain of the Miami Metro Homicide; Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Wolf Pack) as Tanya Martin, the CSI Chief at the Miami Metro Police Department; James Martinez (Love Victor) as Angel Batista, an up-and-coming homicide detective at Miami Metro Police Department who leads with his heart; Christina Milian (Falling Inn Love) as Maria LaGuerta, Miami Metro's first female homicide detective; Alex Shimizu (The Blacklist) as Vince Masuka, a forensic analyst who eagerly shares his expertise while relishing the chance to boss around his new intern, Dexter Morgan; and Reno Wilson (Mike & Molly) as Bobby Watt, Harry's longtime partner & confidant.

Set in 1991, Miami, Dexter: Original Sin follows Dexter (Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can't be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry (Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement's radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.

The Paramount+ with Showtime series also stars Joe Pantoliano (The Sopranos) as Mad Dog, Brittany Allen (The Boys) as Dexter's biological mother, Laura Moser; Randy Gonzalez (Bloodline) as Santos Jimenez, Aaron Jennings (Pure Genius) as Clark Sanders, Raquel Justice (One Day at a Time) as Sofia, Jasper Lewis (V/H/S) as Dexter's adoptive mom and wife of Harry, Doris Morgan; Carlo Mendez (The Bay)as Hector Estrada, Isaac Gonzalez Rossi (That's Amor) as Gio, and Roberto Sanchez (Palm Royale) as Tony Ferrer.

The prequel series is executive produced by Phillips and produced by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios. Executive producers also include Hall, Scott Reynolds (Jessica Jones), Mary Leah Sutton (Resident Evil), Tony Hernandez (Emily In Paris), and Lilly Burns (Russian Doll), with the series being produced by Robert Lloyd Lewis (The Lincoln Lawyer). Reuniting with Slater is Heathers' Michael Lehmann, who serves as directing executive producer.

