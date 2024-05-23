Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: dexter, dexter: original sin, paramount, showtime

Dexter: Original Sin: Gibson, Slater, Brown Set for Prequel Series

Paramount+ with Showtime's prequel series Dexter: Original Sin casts Patrick Gibson, Christian Slater, and Molly Brown in the prequel series.

We've had the Michael C. Hall-starring original series and sequel season "New Blood." Now, Paramount+ with Showtime is banking on fans wanting to learn about the early days of Hall's Dexter Morgan – and that's where Dexter: Original Sin comes in. Ser 15 years before the original series, the 10-episode "Original Sin" will chronicle America's favorite serial killer – and how he came to be. With Clyde Phillips (Dexter, Nurse Jackie) returning as showrunner and executive producer, the prequel series stars Patrick Gibson (Shadow and Bone) as our lead, Christian Slater (Mr. Robot) as Harry Morgan, Dexter's adoptive father and homicide detective; and Molly Brown (Senior Year) as Dexter's younger sister, Debra Morgan.

Along with the casting news, Paramount+ with Showtime also released an official logline/overview – one that clearly establishes its connections to what we already know of Dexter's past – it will be fascinating to see what new layers could be added. Here's a look: "Set in 1991 Miami, 'Dexter: Original Sin' follows Dexter (Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can't be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry (Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement's radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department."

The prequel series is executive produced by Phillips and produced by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios. Executive producers also include Hall, Scott Reynolds (Jessica Jones), Mary Leah Sutton (Resident Evil), Tony Hernandez (Emily In Paris), and Lilly Burns (Russian Doll), with the series being produced by Robert Lloyd Lewis (The Lincoln Lawyer). Reuniting with Slater is Heathers' Michael Lehmann, who serves as directing executive producer.

