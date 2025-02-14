Posted in: Hulu, Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: buffy, buffy the vampire slayer, dexter, dexter: original sin

Dexter: Original Sin Showrunner on Gellar Return, "Buffy" Factor

Dexter: Original Sin Showrunner Phillips would love Sarah Michelle Gellar back for a possible Season 2 if a "Buffy" series doesn't conflict.

While we may never know for sure, we can't help thinking that Michael C. Hall may have also been a factor in Sarah Michelle Gellar choosing to team with showrunners, writers, and EPs Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman and director and EP Chloé Zhao on a pilot for a sequel series to Buffy the Vampire Slayer that would see Gellar returning as Buffy Summers. Of course, "Dexter" and "Buffy" fans know what we're talking about. In Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Original Sin, Gellar portrays Tanya Martin, the chief of forensics of the homicide division at Miami Metro Police Department and Young Dexter Morgan's (Patrick Gibson) boss. Along with serving as an executive producer, Hall also stars as Young Dexter's inner voice – and is returning to the role he made famous for the sequel series, Dexter: Resurrection. See the connection there?

But that raises an important question. Would Gellar be able to appear in a "Buffy" sequel series and a "Dexter" prequel series at the same time from a scheduling/logistics standpoint? It's a tough call at this point for two important reasons. First, the "Buffy" sequel series is still only in the pilot stage – with nothing officially confirmed beyond that. Second, a second season of the "Dexter" prequel series hasn't been given an official green light – though Showrunner Clyde Phillips and the creative team would love to dig deeper into Dexter's backstory. If everyone gets what they want, Phillips shared during an interview with Variety that they would love to have Gellar return. "Dexter needs to learn his forensics, and she is such a joy to work with," Phillips shared. "If we can work out some kind of arrangement with her other show, we definitely want her back."

Sarah Michelle Gellar to Buffy Fans: Sequel Series "Will Be For You"

"So….. you might have heard some news this week, but I realize you haven't heard from me: Gellar began her post on Instagram (waiting for you below). "Three years ago, I got a call from my dear friend and mentor, Gail Berman. She told me that she wanted me to sit down with Chloé Zhao to hear her take on a potential "Buffy" revival. I was blown away that Chloé even knew who I was, but, as I've always done, I told Gail that I just didn't see a way for the show to exist again. We'd always been aligned on that, but this time I heard something different in her voice. I eventually agreed to go (mainly just to meet Chloé) and our twenty minute coffee quickly turned into a four hour adventure. We laughed, we cried, but mostly we both talked about how much this show means to us."

Gellar continued, "While I didn't agree to anything at that meeting, I did shock myself by agreeing to continue the conversation. These conversations did, in fact, continue over the next few years and eventually we added the incredible Nora and Lilla Zuckerman to our little tribe until ultimately, one day, we landed on an idea. I have always listened to the fans and heard your desire to revisit 'Buffy' and her world, but it was not something I could do unless I was sure we would get it right. This has been a long process, and it's not over yet. I promise you, we will only make this show if we know we can do it right. And I will tell you that we are on the path there. I feel so lucky to be on this journey with these four unbelievably talented women, all of whom love "Buffy" as much as I do. And as much as you do. Thank you to all the fans who never stopped asking for this. This will be for you."

Gellar is set to serve as executive producer, along with Gail Berman, Fran Kuzui & Kaz Kuzui via Suite B, and Dolly Parton via Sandollar – with 20th Television and Searchlight Television serving as the studios.

