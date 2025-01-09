Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: dexter, dexter: resurrection

Dexter: Resurrection Director Marcos Siega Confirms Filming Underway

"Dexter" Universe Director and EP Marcos Siega confirmed that filming on Michael C. Hall-starring Dexter: Resurrection is officially underway.

While Paramount+ with Showtime and Showrunner/EP Clyde Phillips' (Dexter, Nurse Jackie) Patrick Gibson-starring Dexter: Original Sin continues fleshing out Dexter Morgan's past, "Dexter" Universe director and executive producer Marcos Siega had some very good news to share regarding filming on Michael C. Hall-starring Dexter: Resurrection. With the sequel series set to hit screens in the Summer of 2025, Siega posted a look at the clapperboard for Episode 101 to let everyone know that "Day 1" of filming was officially underway.

Earlier this week, we learned that some very familiar faces had joined the cast (with Siega teasing on Instagram Stories that there's a lot more interesting casting news on the way). David Zayas (The Bear), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird), and James Remar (Welcome to Derry) have joined the cast and will reprise their respective original series/"New Blood" roles as Detective Angel Batista, Harrison Morgan (Dexter's son), and Harry Morgan (Dexter's deceased father). The casting of Remar is especially interesting – could he be returning as Dexter's' voice, or maybe Harrison's? Here's a look at Siega's post confirming that filming was officially underway:

Back at the beginning of November 2024, Siega checked in on social media, offering fans a heads-up that he's "Jumping back into the Dexterverse." In the image that was posted, Siega shared a look at the cover of the script to the first episode of "Resurrection" – confirming that he's directing (while covering up some potentially spoilery stuff). Here's a look:

Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Original Sin is executive produced by Phillips and produced by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios. Executive producers also include Hall, Scott Reynolds (Jessica Jones), Mary Leah Sutton (Resident Evil), Tony Hernandez (Emily In Paris), and Lilly Burns (Russian Doll), with the series being produced by Robert Lloyd Lewis (The Lincoln Lawyer). Reuniting with Slater is Heathers' Michael Lehmann, who serves as directing executive producer.

