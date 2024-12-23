Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: dexter, dexter: original sin, dexter: resurrection

Dexter: Trinity Killer Prequel Series Reportedly Still In Development

The Dexter Universe could expand again, with a prequel series focusing on John Lithgow's "Trinity Killer" reportedly still in development.

With Paramount+ with Showtime and Showrunner/EP Clyde Phillips's (Dexter, Nurse Jackie) Patrick Gibson-starring prequel series Dexter: Original Sin off to a strong start, and the Michael C. Hall -starring sequel series "Resurrection" reportedly set to start filming in Early 2025, the "Dexter" Universe is back in a very serious way. So much so that we have an update on another project that we reported on back in June 2021 – that original series alum John Lithgow was set to return to his Emmy Award-winning role as Season 4's "Trinity Killer" Arthur Mitchell for what was reported at the time as a "short but decisive appearance." Considering Mitchell was shuffled off the mortal coil by Mr. Morgan, it's easy to understand why this got the speculation fires burning. Additionally, the report at that time noted that the writers of what was then sounding like a pseudo-had "concocted a pathway for the Trinity Killer to come back that works within the larger Dexter narrative"- with Lithgow's filming time expected to be brief, possibly a day or two.

But that was 3 1/2 years ago, and a lot has changed since then – but not the chances of the "Trinity Killer's" backstory being told. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that the limited series is still "in development," with Phillips and Scott Reynolds reportedly set as co-creators and executive producers (a development room for the project was reportedly opened earlier this year). "We wrote the entire Trinity Killer series. At the moment, it is on the back burner. John Lithgow has agreed to be the voice of his younger self the way Michael Hall is doing for ['Original Sin']. There's that, and we're doing another show with Michael C. Hall, ['Resurrection']… We were writing that while shooting 'Original Sin,' so that's fairly busy. We begin shooting ['Resurrection'] in January, and it will air in June 2025," Phillips shared with Deadline Hollywood during a promotional tour for Dexter: Original Sin from early in December.

