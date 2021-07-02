Dexter Revival Director Marcos Siega Goes Animated to Mark Milestone

This is turning out to be a pretty sweet week for fans of Dexter wanting to learn more about showrunner/writer Clyde Phillips and series star/EP Michael C. Hall's Showtime revival. First came the news that original series alum John Lithgow is returning to his Emmy Award-winning role as Season 4's "Trinity Killer" Arthur Mitchell for a "short but decisive appearance." Then, series star Jamie Chung (Sucker Punch, The Gifted) offered a brief update on the project, teasing the "threat" her character brings to Dexter Morgan's (aka "Jim Lindsay") world. Now, writer & editor Scott Reynolds and director & EP Marcos Siega are marking a special occasion- the 100th day of filming.

In the following two posts, Reynolds and Siega marked the milestone with an image of a clapperboard front and from the set (with Reynolds teased with, "And what a day it is…"). But there was something even more special from Siega for the celebration, a clip of an animated Dexter Morgan plying his trade (as you can see from the screencap above and the clip below):

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here's a look at a previously-released teaser for Dexter, showing just how loved and respected "Jim Lindsay" is around town- with the series set to return later in 2021:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 'Around Town' Teaser | Dexter | SHOWTIME (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qr5NixKgrz8)

Returning to one of the roles that made him famous (with much love to Six Feet Under), here's a look at Hall's Dexter Morgan looking to make sure he's not "Misunderstood" (and he still needs to work on a sudden smile that doesn't come across that creepy):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 'Misunderstood' Teaser | Dexter | SHOWTIME (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZvImJz6hRl0)

Clancy Brown (The Shawshank Redemption, Carnivàle), Julia Jones (The Mandalorian), Alano Miller (Sylvie's Love), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird), Michael Cyril Creighton (Game Night, Dash & Lily), David Magidoff (The Morning Show), Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country), and Oscar Wahlberg (Manchester By the Sea) will be joining Hall for the series' return. Showrunner/writer Clyde Phillips, Hall, John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro, and Scott Reynolds executive produce. Marcos Siega executive produces as well as directs six episodes of the season.

Jones' Angela Bishop is the first Native American Chief of Police in her town in upstate New York, while Sequoyah's Audrey is Bishop's brash and opinionated teenage daughter. Miller's Logan is a sergeant for the Iron Lake Police Department and the assistant wrestling coach for the local high school, while Dexter has a "meaningful encounter" with Alcott's Randall. The four actors join Brown, who portrays Kurt Caldwell. Born and raised in the town of Iron Lake, he's realized the American dream by going from driving big rigs, just like his father did, to now owning several trucks and the local truck stop. Powerful, generous, loved by everyone – he's a true man of the people. If he's got your back, consider yourself blessed. But should you cross Kurt, or hurt anyone that he cares for… God help you.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dexter (2006) Official Trailer | Michael C. Hall SHOWTIME Series (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YQeUmSD1c3g)

Creighton's Fred Jr. is the congenial owner of Fred's Fish & Game, a shop he inherited from his father. He has grown up in Iron Lake and is a regular fixture around town that everybody knows and loves, whether it's line dancing at the local tavern or singing in the choir. He's married to Brian, the pastor of the town's small church. Magidoff's Teddy is the "new guy" who's only been a cop in Iron Lake for 2-1/2 weeks. Good-natured, quirky, hardworking, eager to please; and a little scared of his boss, Police Chief Bishop. Chung's Molly is a famous true-crime podcaster from Los Angeles while Wahlberg's Zach is the captain of the Iron Lake High School wrestling team. A bit of a bully but generally the go-to guy to have a good time, Zach is the gateway to the in-crowd- which includes the daughter of the chief of police.

