Dimension 20 Announces Three New Live Shows For 2025

Dropout has revealed that the Dimension 20 crew will hold three more live shows in 2025, including a show at the Hollywood Bowl

Dropout has announced a brand new set of tour dates for their TTRPG live play show Dimension 20, as the show has three new performances lined up for 2025. Essentially calling it a West Coast tour, the group of Brennan Lee Mulligan, Emily Axford, Ally Beardsley, Brian Murphy, Zac Oyama, Siobhan Thompson, and Lou Wilson will be visiting Seattle, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles. The third may not sound like a big deal since they're all based in LA, but for that show, they'll be playing the Hollywood Bowl. Each show will be different from the others, as it looks like they will produce individual one-shot stories. No word if they will be shown at a later date on the platform. Those looking to snag tickets for these shows can sign up for an Artist Presale from now until Sunday, October 20 at 10pm PT. Those tickets will run ahead of the general on-sale, which will start on Friday, October 25 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. We have more info on all three shows for you below.

Dimension 20 – West Coast Tour 2025

Dimension 20: Battle At The Bowl: Sunday, June 1, 2025 at Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles

The Bad Kids are back at it again as the Aguefort Adventuring Academy comes under attack from its greatest enemy, and the fate of Spyre hangs in the balance!

Dimension 20: Quangle Quest: Sunday, July 20, 2025 at Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle

The terrible Time Quangle returns, but with magic and machinery at hand to turn the tide, the question remains – Can our Intrepid Heroes learn the Greatest Magic of All in time?

Dimension 20: Viva Más Vegas: Saturday, November 1, 2025 at MGM Grand Garden Arena – Las Vegas

The Gunner Channel just pulled into port with a fat stack of credits and a single mission – get that ball rolling back up! It's Viva Más Vegas and aboard the Wurst the House! Always! Wins!

