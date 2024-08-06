Posted in: Disney+, Hulu, Movies, Sports, TV | Tagged: disney, espn, hulu, streaming

Disney+, Hulu & ESPN+ Standalone, Bundle Plans See Price Increases

Price increases for Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ individual and bundle plans are set to hit U.S. subscribers beginning this October.

What better way to kick off the week leading into The Walt Disney Company's D23 big fan event this weekend – and tomorrow's earnings call with investors – than with a good, old-fashioned streaming price increase? That's what is in store for U.S. subscribers beginning on October 17th for all of the stand-alone options for Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ – and yes, the bundles are getting an increase, too. One silver lining? The pricing for Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery's Disney+/Hulu/Max combo bundle deal that was originally announced last month will remain at the price listed. To help lessen the blow, "The Mouse" announced that Disney+ subscribers will have access to the ABC News Live streaming channel and a playlist focused on preschool content and other themes beginning on September 4th – with Disney+ Premium (no ads) subs getting access to four additional curated playlists in the fall. So, if you're into live news or need more playlists in your life, you're in luck!

"With this growing offering and new ways to enjoy your favorite Disney+ content, Disney subscription plans remain among the best values in streaming today," the company said in a statement earlier today when news of the price hikes was first rolled out. Speaking of those price hikes – here's a breakdown of how the pricing changes impact specific ad, no-ad, and bundle plans (beginning on October 17, 2024, for U.S. subscribers):

Disney+ Basic (With Ads) will now be $9.99 (previously $7.99)

Disney+ Premium (No Ads) will now be $15.99 (previously $13.99)

Hulu With Ads will now be $9.99 (previously $7.99)

Hulu With No Ads will now be $18.99 (previously $17.99)

ESPN+ will now be $11.99 (previously $10.99)

Disney Bundle Trio Basic (Disney+, Hulu with ads, ESPN+) will now be $16.99 (previously $14.99)

Disney Bundle Trio Premium (Disney+, Hulu with ads, ESPN+) will now be $26.99 (previously $24.99)

Hulu + Live TV (With SVOD Ads) will now be $82.99 (previously $76.99)

Hulu + Live TV (No SVOD Ads) will now be $95.99 (previously $89.99)

