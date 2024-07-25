Posted in: Disney+, Hulu, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: disney plus, hulu, max, streaming

Disney+, Hulu & Max Bundle Goes Live: Pricing Details/Savings & More

Originally announced in May, the Disney+/Hulu/Max bundle is now available. Here's a look at the cost, how much you're saving, and more.

It was back in May when we got one of the first signs that we were now living in a post-"Streaming Wars World." That was when Disney Entertainment and Warner Bros. Discovery announced a new bundle dropping this summer that would give U.S. subscribers a chance to sign up for Disney+, Hulu, and Max at a discounted collective deal. Well, that day has arrived – with the new bundle option now available to purchase through all three streamers' websites.

So what's the damage? For all three streaming services, it's $16.99/month with ads and $29.99/month without ads – but how much of a deal is that really? If you're looking at ad-supported, then the savings are more than 38% compared to pricing out each streamer individually (Disney+ Basic: $7.99, Hulu with ads: $7.99, Max With Ads: $9.99). On the no-ads side, you're looking at a collective savings of close to 35% compared to individual streamer pricing (Disney+ Premium: $13.99, Hulu no-ads: $17.99, Max Ad-Free: $16.99). And just to make sure folks know that everyone is just one big happy family moving forward, you can expect to see a huge PR/marketing push for the bundle – beginning with the promo above.

"On the heels of the very successful launch of Hulu on Disney+, this new bundle with Max will offer subscribers even more choice and value," shared Joe Earley, President, Direct to Consumer, Disney Entertainment, when the news was first announced back in May of this year. "This incredible new partnership puts subscribers first, giving them access to blockbuster films, originals, and three massive libraries featuring the very best brands and entertainment in streaming today." JB Perrette, CEO and President, Global Streaming and Games, Warner Bros. Discovery, added, "This new offering delivers for consumers the greatest collection of entertainment for the best value in streaming and will help drive incremental subscribers and much stronger retention. Offering this unprecedented entertainment value for fans across all the complimentary genres these three services offer presents a powerful new roadmap for the future of the industry."

