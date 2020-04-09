Disney+ Set to Release The Simpsons Short Film This Friday

Disney Plus and Matt Groening are hoping some fresh servings of The Simpsons will be exactly the kind of thing to keep families entertained as home lockdowns continue. On Friday, April 10, the streamer and creative team behind the long-running FOX animated series are set to drop Maggie Simpson in "Playdate with Destiny" on the service. Groening and his team took to social media on Thursday to announce the news: "Greetings Friends! Earlier this year we made a nifty little short film called "Playdate with Destiny." The response was so gratifying we wanted everyone to see it at home. So here ya go — stream it starting April 10th on Disney Plus."

Originally premiering with advance screenings of Disney/Pixar's Onward and set to go wide release with the film, plans were scuttled after theaters were forced to close over the growing national and international health crisis. In the newest short film Maggie Simpson in "Playdate with Destiny," the 1-year-old, pacifier-sucking daughter of the Simpsons family finds friendship with a baby on the playground while facing dangers in the park. Over the course of their adventures together, Maggie hopes to build her budding comradeship with a new friend but lazy and annoyed father Homer might have something to say about all of it. Later this month also sees Academy Award-nominated short film Maggie Simpson in "The Longest Daycare" makes its debut on the streaming service.

With the still relatively new streaming service breaking the 50 million subscribers mark this week, Disney Plus has turned in a lifesaver for Disney overall. While Onward may have suffered at the box office due to forces outside of its control, it found new life (and large amounts of eyeballs) shifting onto the streamer. Continuing that trend, sci-fi fantasy film Artemis Fowl will skip a theatrical release and head straight to Disney Plus for its debut. Heading into the fall, the streamer has a second season of Star Wars live-action heavy-hitter The Mandalorian on deck, but it's still not known what impact (if any) production shutdowns could have on Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision.