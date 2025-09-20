Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: DMV

DMV Season 1 Episode 1: Preview CBS's Tim Meadows-Starring New Sitcom

Check out our updated preview for CBS's Harriet Dyer, Tim Meadows, Tony Cavalero, Molly Kearney, Gigi Zumbado, and Alex Tarrant-starring DMV.

Based on award-winning author Katherine Heiny's short story, CBS's Harriet Dyer, Tim Meadows, Tony Cavalero, Molly Kearney, Gigi Zumbado, and Alex Tarrant-starring DMV could very well be our next favorite comedy. Set exactly where you would think based on the title, the team deals with making minimum wage and doing a thankless job where customers are annoyed before they even walk in the door. Luckily, they have each other to lean on. Personally, they had us at "Tim Meadows" (who's killing it over on HBO Max's Peacemaker Season 2). Here's a look at the official overview and image gallery for the series opener, along with a trailer and series overview:

DMV Season 1 Episode 1: "Pilot" Preview

DMV Season 1 Episode 1: "Pilot" – East Hollywood Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) driving examiner Colette pines for her coworker Noa while enduring teasing from colleagues Gregg, Vic, and Ceci. Also, new manager Barb rallies the crew to save their branch from a government shutdown. Written by Dana Klein and directed by Trent O'Donnell.

CBS's DMV is a single-camera comedy set in the place everyone dreads going most – the Department of Motor Vehicles – where employees are making minimum wage, dealing with customers who are annoyed before they even walk in the door. Working at the East Hollywood DMV office are: Colette (Harriet Dyer), a driving examiner with a big heart and bad boundaries; Gregg (Tim Meadows), a misanthropic former English teacher; Vic (Tony Cavalero), a former bouncer who loves putting difficult drivers in their places; Barbara (Molly Kearney), a newly promoted manager who tries hard but often misses the mark; Noa (Alex Tarrant), a charming surfer who seems destined for much greater things; and Ceci (Gigi Zumbado), a scrappy photographer who isn't afraid to speak her mind. Fortunately, this quirky crew has each other to navigate the twists and turns of the DMV together.

Stemming from CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, CBS's DMV is executive-produced by Dana Klein, Matt Kuhn, Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling, and Robyn Meisinger. Trent O'Donnell executive-produced and directed the pilot from a script written by Klein.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!