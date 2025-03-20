Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: doctor odyssey

Doctor Odyssey S01E11 "Casino Week": Preview Tonight's 9-1-1 Crossover

Along with our look at ABC's Doctor Odyssey/9-1-1 crossover, preview S01E12: "Sophisticated Ladies" and S01E13: "Spring Break" have to offer.

Welcome back to our weekly preview of ABC and series creator Ryan Murphy's Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale, and Don Johnson-starring high-seas procedural Doctor Odyssey. Not to say that every episode isn't a special one, but this week's outing is a very special one. Why? Because "S01E11: "Casino Week" brings us another ABC crossover – this one with 9-1-1, with Athena Grant (Angela Bassett) making an appearance. Check out the official overview and image gallery for tonight's episode below – along with some looks at the cast discussing the crossover and more. In addition, we have a look ahead at the season with official overviews for S01E12: "Sophisticated Ladies" and S01E13: "Spring Break."

Doctor Odyssey Season 1 Episodes 11-13 Previews

"Doctor Odyssey" Season 1 Episode 11: "Casino Week" – It's Casino Week aboard The Odyssey, and unexpected guest Athena Grant (Angela Bassett) suspects two passengers are targeting the ship's vault. Enlisting Max's (Joshua Jackson) help, Athena raises the stakes in a dangerous game where not everyone will end up with a winning hand.

"Doctor Odyssey" Season 1 Episode 12: "Sophisticated Ladies" – Tristan (Sean Teale) strives to prove himself to Avery (Phillipa Soo), while Captain Massey (Don Johnson) is shaken by shocking news. Meanwhile, "Sophisticated Ladies Week" brings a disruptive passenger onboard while the crew navigates the delicate care of a terminal patient.

"Doctor Odyssey" Season 1 Episode 13: "Spring Break" – Spring break hits The Odyssey as three college "vixens" set their sights on Max (Joshua Jackson). Meanwhile, Tristan (Sean Teale) faces his drinking problem while other passengers' struggles keep the medical team on their toes.

From the mind of Ryan Murphy comes ABC's high-octane procedural Doctor Odyssey. Max (Joshua Jackson) is the new on-board doctor for a luxury cruise ship where the staff works hard and plays harder. It's all hands on deck as Max and his small but mighty medical team navigate unique medical crises and each other miles from shore. The series stars Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale, and Don Johnson. The series, produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television, is written and executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken. Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson serve as executive producers. Paris Barclay directs and executive produces. Eric Paquette, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, and Nissa Diederich also serve as executive producers.

