Doctor Odyssey S01E16: "Double-Booked" Preview; Season 1 Finale Update

Check out our preview of ABC's Doctor Odyssey, S01E16: "Double-Booked," and for the season finale, S01E17/S01E18: "The Wave (Parts 1 & 2)."

After tonight's episode, we're down to a two-episode, two-week season finale for ABC and series creator Ryan Murphy's Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale, and Don Johnson-starring high-seas procedural Doctor Odyssey. This week, the crew deals with building tensions between two very different groups that were booked for the same cruise – with both groups' VIP authors facing medical emergencies (with guest stars Kelli Berglund and Whitney Cummings as the authors). Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, episode trailer, and sneak peek for S01E16: "Double-Booked" (along with messages from Berglund and Cummings), followed by the May 8th/15th season finale S01E17/S01E18: "The Wave (Parts 1 & 2)" overviews

Doctor Odyssey S01E16: "Double-Booked" & Season 1 Finale Previews

Doctor Odyssey Season 1 Episode 16: "Double-Booked" – Mayhem ensues on The Odyssey when high-profile book tours for trad wives and sex-positive groups are double-booked. As tensions rise, Max (Joshua Jackson), Avery (Phillipa Soo), and Tristan (Sean Teale) provide medical attention to both VIP authors.

Doctor Odyssey Season 1 Episode 17: "The Wave (Part 1) – After Max's (Joshua Jackson) declaration fractures his relationship with Avery (Phillipa Soo), he leaves the ship and finds himself caught in an earthquake, which triggers a tsunami warning. With The Odyssey forced to leave port, Max races to return before it's too late.

Doctor Odyssey Season 1 Episode 18: "The Wave (Part 2) – When Max's (Joshua Jackson) transmission goes silent, he and Barry (Joshua Jackson) seek refuge in an abandoned church while Tristan (Sean Teale) takes charge of The Odyssey. With time running out, Avery (Phillipa Soo) leads a high-stakes rescue mission to find Max.

From the mind of Ryan Murphy comes ABC's high-octane procedural Doctor Odyssey. Max (Joshua Jackson) is the new onboard doctor for a luxury cruise ship where the staff work hard and play harder. It's all hands on deck as Max and his small but mighty medical team navigate unique medical crises and each other miles from shore. The series stars Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale, and Don Johnson. The series, produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television, is written and executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken. Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson serve as executive producers. Paris Barclay directs and executive produces. Eric Paquette, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, and Nissa Diederich also serve as executive producers.

