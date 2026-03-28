Posted in: Games, Video Games, Wargaming, World of Tanks | Tagged: Tanks, Wargaming, World of Tanks: Heat

World Of Tanks: Heat Reveals Maps and Modes In Latest Video

Check out the latest developer video for World Of Tanks: Heat as they introduce us to the new maps you'll see and the modes you'll play

Article Summary World Of Tanks: Heat unveils new maps inspired by diverse real-world locations and environments.

The game introduces four exciting multiplayer modes: Conquest, Hardpoint, Control, and Kill Confirmed.

All modes support respawns, rewarding aggressive tactics and strategic adaptability on the battlefield.

Dynamic map events, power-ups, and unique objectives keep matches engaging in every mode.

Developer and publisher Wargaming have released the latest episode of their Foundations video series for World of Tanks: Heat, titled "Points of Contact." Essentially, this is an overview of two key components of the gameplay, the first being the various maps you'll come across over time, and the second being the different modes you can play against others. We have the dev notes below and some new images to compliment it with the video above, but still no testing or launch window plans revealed.

Explore World Of Tanks: Heat With Several New Modes

Based on real-world locations, the maps in World of Tanks: HEAT span a wide range of biomes, settings, and visual styles. While every battlefield offers a distinct look and feel, they're also designed to support multiple playstyles that will work seamlessly across all four game modes. With four head-to-head combat modes available, players can adapt their strategy from match to match. All modes support respawns, rewarding aggressive play and experimentation. These include:

Conquest (10v10)

More than any other game mode, Conquest rewards map awareness.

Capture bases to rack up victory points and hold multiple bases to build your lead.

Keep an eye on dynamic events like bombing runs and elimination challenges, which can swing momentum in either direction.

Hardpoint (5v5)

Control points known as "Hardpoints" spring up across the map, creating a constant patchwork of skirmishes.

As with Conquest, base control is key—but since the control points keep changing locations, you'll need to adapt fast.

When you capture a Hardpoint, think defense first.

Control (5v5)

This intensely competitive mode requires strategic thinking and cooperation.

Fight for a single "Control Zone" and reach 100% to win.

If an enemy remains in the circle, progress remains at 99% and will eventually trigger Overtime, giving the losing team a chance to win it back

Use your abilities wisely; your decision can turn the fight either way.

Kill Confirmed (5v5)

Close, intense, and aggressive, Kill Confirmed rewards those who can think on their feet.

Killing an opponent is only half the job; collect their token to score the point.

You can grab your teammate's dropped tokens to deny points to the enemy team, but keep in mind the enemy can do the same.

On top of that, power-ups will drop across the map— grab them before the other team does.

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