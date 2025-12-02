Posted in: BBC, Movies, Netflix, TV | Tagged: luther

Luther Star Ruth Wilson Discusses Resurrecting Alice Morgan & More

Ruth Wilson discusses returning for the upcoming Luther movie, which resurrects her character, Alice Morgan, who seemingly died in the series.

When Netflix announced the next Luther TV movie they were producing in November, the biggest surprise was that along with Idris Elba returning to play the Most Rogue Cop Ever with the most rumpled raincoat this side of John Constantine, Ruth Wilson would be back playing his sociopathic nemesis and love interest Alice Morgan. Back in season three of the original Luther TV series on the BBC, Alice was apparently killed off, last seen falling to her death after her various schemes and ploys seemingly backfired and her luck ran out.

Alice was always the scene-stealing fan favourite character on Luther. She made John Luther a lot more interesting. Alice was a medical researcher who murdered her parents and got away with it. Gleefully amoral and blithely casual about murdering people, Alice was attracted to Luther, drawn to the darkness she sensed in him, since he's always keeping his own vengeful bloodlust in check when he pursued the worst monsters around and grew frustrated by the limits of the law. Alice had no qualms about just outright murdering bad people and then scheming to cover it up or framing someone else for it. The show popped every time Alice was on screen and also put Wilson on the map. She had a wisecrack for every murder she committed.

"I think she's had a lot of reconstruction surgery," Ruth Wilson told TV Insider, jokingly. "She haunts me. She doesn't die. She keeps coming back," Wilson, who can currently be seen on Down Cemetery Road co-starring with Emma Thompson. "I love Alice. She's very fun to play. And the way that Neil Cross writes her is always, you read it, and you're like, OK, this is so brilliant. She has great comic lines, and she's just so irreverent and terrifying and funny in equal measure. I love her because she doesn't have any morals — she doesn't have to live by everyone else's morals, and that is freedom for her. She can just play by her own rules, and it is exciting to her, and she sort of loves being on the run with Luther. So I'm looking forward to getting back with the team and working with all of them and playing Alice again."

We'll have to wait for more details on the new Luther movie to find out how Alice comes back from the dead and what part she plays in the plot.

