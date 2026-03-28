Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ai, Amanda Deibert, David Lucarelli, Kaj Kunstmann, Mary Zorilia Bellamy, Pat Jankiewicz, Ray Anthony Height, wondercon

Don't Use A.I. When Making Your Comic Book Creator Panel At WonderCon

It's probably best not to use generative A.I. when promoting your indie comic book creator panel at WonderCon...

Article Summary WonderCon's Writing for Indie Comics panel faced backlash over the use of generative AI art in promotion.

Panelists were unaware AI was used, sparking criticism from anti-AI artists and comics community members.

Amanda Deibert and Mary Zorilita Bellamy clarified opposition to AI and withdrew from the WonderCon panel.

Panel host David Lucarelli apologized, confirmed no AI art is used in their comics, and removed the image.

WonderCon is taking place this weekend, yes, again, the same weekend as C2E2. Thankfully, C2E2 has blinked and next year will be choosing a very different date, a month later, for the end of April/beginning of May. And tomorrow at WonderCon, at 11am in Room 303AB, they will host the regular Writing For Indie Comics panel, featuring David Lucarelli and guests Kaj Kunstmann, Ray-Anthony Height, Amanda Deibert, Pat Jankiewicz, and Mary Zorilia Bellamy. Except…not all of them. Not any more. This image was used to promote the panel and was posted on social media. Can you see what might be wrong with it?

That's right, it was made with A.I. and shared by members of the panel who didn't know it was A.I. while promoting "tips and tricks" for being a comic book creator and self-publisher. Which led to a little explosion online… especially when creator and anti-A.I. campaigner Kad Windness posted a video on Instagram reels and on TikTok. slamming the creation of the image but also that panellists and others posted it on their social media walls.

#wondercon##artistsagainstai##comics ♬ original sound – Professor Kaz, Artist-Author @cuddlekaz Idk who is responsible for this, but every single author on this panel should push back and push back hard and speak out loudly against generative AI because generative AI isn't just taking down artists (although I would argue artist have the most to lose in these very visual mediums, plus having all our work, stolen to train this garbage), but it's also eliminating you. And there's no way for us to trust that you're actually writing your own work if you have AI imagery slapped all over it or even next to it. This corrupts your integrity. I can't trust anyone who has a graphic like this on their feed. # #aiethics

Saying "You could have done this graphic without the AI or you could have collaborated with someone who does do art. Every time you use generative AI, you give artists a major middle finger up, the industry a major middle finger up. Readers a major middle finger up. And you're also saying, screw the environment, we don't care. So I get that maybe it wasn't the authors that created this, or only one of these authors. "Authors." We can't really trust that you actually write your own books because you're fine with AI. So even if you did not do this, you look bad. No excuse for this."

In response, Amanda Deibert replied, "To be clear, I am staunchly anti AI, and this was created without my consent. As soon as we became aware it was likely AI the panelists asked in a private conversation for clarification. Once AI usage was confirmed, I removed it from my platforms AND IMMEDIATELY withdrew from the panel. I will not be appearing on this panel. I am , and always have been, staunchly anti-AI. I have statements on every platform about this and have consistently spoken about this. I would have appreciated being asked about this before being implicated and slandered in this way. It goes against my core values and I am deeply upset."

And Amanda publicly posted "I will no longer be appearing on the panel at Wonder Con due to AI use in the flyer promoting the panel. To be clear AI "art" (it's theft it cannot be art) has no place in comics. Anyone implying I had any part of the creation of the flyer is incorrect." Mary Zorilita Bellamy posted her own video. saying. "About Ai …. No, I don't support AI. I had no idea. The guy used AI and his Photoshop file we weren't told till after we posted it. None of us use AI to write. You can literally find our credits all over the place but thank you so much for not actually directly in privately messaging me to talk about it and making a nasty video to get clicks. Hope you're happy". Ray Anthony-Height posted "Finding myself in the middle of a miniature AI scandal this morning was NOT on my bingo card today."

Then the panel host, David Lucarelli, coughed to social, saying, "It has come to my attention that my use of AI to make an online graphic to promote a panel at Wondercon has caused offence. This was done without the consent or knowledge of my fellow panelists. It has subsequently been removed. Neither myself, the panelists, or the artists we work with use AI art or writing in our comics or other creative works. My sincere apologies to anyone who was offended." Ray Anthony-Height posted "There it is, folks. Now let's get back to work and make some comics, okay? Love you guys." Heidi MacDonald of the Comics Beat replied to David, saying, "I'd have scolded you for sure. But you know that, and you know why. Thank you for owning up. And know that it's actually about how you choose to move forward"

The panel is still on tomorrow. Not everyone listed will be on it. But maybe it might have some special guests? Maybe it will have a higher attendance now?

Writing for Indie Comics

Sunday March 29, 2026 11:00am – 12:00pmPDT

Room 303AB

Whether self-publishing or working for an independent publisher, writing indie comics presents a unique set of challenges and opportunities to share your creative vision with the world. Learn the tricks and tips of the trade from writers Katrina E. Kunstmann (Warhead), Ray-Anthony Height (Midnight Tiger), Amanda Deibert Staggs (Death Mask), Pat Jankiewicz (Cosplayer! Vs Shark), and Mary Zorilita Bellamy (Faux Facts: The Truth Can Be Strange!) Hosted by David Lucarelli (Tinseltown). Free comics for everyone who asks a question!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!