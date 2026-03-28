Posted in: Blumhouse, Movies | Tagged: happy death day, happy death day 3, Jessica Rothe

Happy Death Day 3 Update: There Is Still Not Really Anything To Update

It must almost be spring, becasue the rumors are starting back up again about Happy Death Day 3. Jessica Rothe gives us an update.

Article Summary Rumors about Happy Death Day 3 surge again, but there's still no official update on the film's status.

Jessica Rothe says the third movie's story is ready; making it is a matter of logistics and timing.

Director Chris Landon and Blumhouse both remain passionate about completing the Happy Death Day trilogy.

Despite mixed feelings about the sequel, fans and cast remain eager for Jessica Rothe's return as Tree.

Happy Death Day 3 is always alive in our hearts, but sadly, not a reality. It feels like every spring, when the flowers bloom and the temperature starts to go up, the rumors start again about the third film in the slasher/time-traveling franchise. Star Jessica Rothe was interviewed by Screen Rant and, as always, asked about the third film. "The truth is, Chris Landon — our brilliant, fearless writer-director — he has the whole third one figured out. I think, at this point, it's just logistics. All I'll say to you and to all the fans is, whether it's next year or when I'm 65, pulling a Jamie Lee Curtis coming back for Halloween, I will be there to finish Tree's story. It's just a matter of when they get all their ducks in a row."

Happy Death Day 3 Was Even Rumored To Be A TV Show At One Point

Landon has said as far back as 2020 that he and Blumhouse have wanted the third film to happen: "[Happy Death Day To Us] is definitely off to the side at the moment. I wish it wasn't, and I know that [Jason Blum, producer] is passionate about it, I know I'm very passionate about it, and I know that [Jessica Rothe is really eager to do it as well. I wrote the idea for the third movie some time ago. I think we're all excited by it, because it's different than the other two films, and so we're really just crossing our fingers and hoping that our fanbase continues to grow – which is something that I've really enjoyed watching over the years, seeing more and more people discover both films. So who knows. There might be a time when it makes sense, and hopefully, it's sooner rather than later."

While I fall into the camp that didn't like what they did with the second film, I would welcome a third, if only because I think Rothe is one of the best young actors in Hollywood and we need to see her onscreen more often. She elevated those films to a level they would not have reached without her, and a return to the Happy Death Day universe with her back would be welcome.

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