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Daredevil: Born Again, Good Omens 3 & Wytches: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Regular Show, Wytches, Talamasca, Tracker, Drag Race, The Boys, Daredevil: Born Again, Good Omens 3 & more!

Article Summary Catch up on Daredevil: Born Again as the series welcomes Jack Mulhern for Season 3 excitement

Explore the latest TV updates, including Good Omens Season 3 sneak peeks and more reveals

Get insider insights on new releases like Wytches, Regular Show: The Lost Tapes, and Tracker

Stay in the loop with BCTV's daily roundup of news, reviews, interviews, and previews from TV land

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Regular Show: The Lost Tapes, Wytches, Talamasca, Tracker, Drag Race, The Boys, Fire Country, Sheriff Country, Daredevil: Born Again, Good Omens 3, The Last of Us, BTS, The Office, Spider-Man vs Kingpin, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, March 28th, 2026:

Regular Show: The Lost Tapes Sneak Peek: Who's Excited for Luau Time?

Wytches: Scott Snyder "Really Really Proud" of Animated Series Pilot

Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order Cancelled After 1 Season

Tracker: Check Out 2 New Sneak Peeks at S03E14: "The Field Trip"

WWE SmackDown: Breaking Down Tonight's Action-Packed Showcase

RuPaul's Drag Race S18E13: "Karens Gone Wild" Preview: Improv Meltdown

The Boys: The Deep Does a Deep Dive Into His Deepest Thoughts Yet

Boston Blue: Here's a Sneak Peek at S01E13: "Beautiful Broken Things"

Fire Country/ Sheriff Country Crossover Update; S04E14/S04E15 Previews

Daredevil: Born Again Welcomes Jack Mulhern to Season 3 Cast

Sheriff Country/Fire Country Crossover Update; S01E15 Overview, Images

Good Omens 3 Preview Image: Muriel's Checking Out the Fine Print

Poser: Netflix Drama Stars Sadie Stanley, Daisy Jelley, Annie Murphy

The Last of Us Leaning Towards Season 3 Finale; Baldur's Gate Update

BTS Returns to "The Tonight Show" with "2.0" NYC Performance (VIDEO)

Gold Land: Disney+ Sets Oldboy Screenwriter Series for April 29th

The Lord's Day: Damson Idris Set to Lead Netflix, Bad Wolf Series

The Pitt, Doctor Who, Stranger Things '85 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Office: Steve Carell on Rudd, Others Not Wanting Him to Audition

D'Onofrio on Spider-Man vs Kingpin: Marvel/Sony Issues "Complicated"

The Boys Season 5: Jessie T. Usher on A-Train Being "One-Man Band"

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18 Ep. 12 Review: Brokeback Makeovers

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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