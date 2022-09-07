Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Special: Third Director Revealed?

So with the fall inching ever so closer to the fall, business is starting to pick up when it comes to the BBC's Doctor Who. First up, we have current Doctor Jodie Whittaker & showrunner Chris Chibnall 's final special hitting this fall. Following that, incoming/returning showrunner Russell T. Davies has those 60th-anniversary events (with David Tennant, Catherine Tate, Yasmin Finney, and Neil Patrick Harris, so far) on the way that will apparently introduce our incoming Doctor Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education) ahead of a formal Series 14 debut. While details on the anniversary specials have been few and far between, we now know the name of a third director who appears to be joining Rachel Talalay (Sherlock) and Chanya Button (The Spanish Princess) on the project. As you can see from the screencap above, hair and makeup designer Steve Smith also lists Tom Kingsley (Stath Lets Flats, This is Going to Hurt) as a director for the special:

"There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and, of course, a little bit scared. This role and show mean so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my utmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself, and being able to work with him is a dream come true," Gatwa said when the news of his casting as the 14th Doctor was first announced. "His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so, as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart, but I am giving it all to this show."

Davies added at the time, "The future is here, and it's Ncuti! Sometimes talent walks through the door, and it's so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It's an honour to work with him and a hoot, I can't wait to get started. I'm sure you're dying to know more, but we're rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie's epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!" BBC CCO Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer, agreed, also adding at the time, "Ncuti has an incredible dynamism, he's a striking and fearless young actor whose talent and energy will set the world alight and take Doctor Who on extraordinary adventures under Russell T Davies' new era." Instead, it's far more likely that he's actually talking about little-known additions to the Doctor Who canon, Beep the Meep and the Wrarth Warriors.