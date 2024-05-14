Posted in: Movies, Supergirl, Warner Bros | Tagged: Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Has Been Dated For June 2026

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow has officially been dated for June 26, 2026. Milly Alcock will play the titular role, and Craig Gillespie will direct.

We haven't seen James Gunn's new Superman movie yet, but things are always moving regarding massive cinematic universes like this. Since the end of November, we have been getting more and more information about Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, so it seems like things are moving along nicely. Well, all the pieces must be in place because Warner Bros. has officially dated the movie. According to Deadline, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow has been given a June 26, 2026 release date. As we always say, the summer is prime time, and June and July are about as prime real estate as you can get regarding release dates for blockbuster movies, so it isn't surprising that Warner Bros. would want another one of its major DC properties to have its best foot forward by getting the best possible release date.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is one step closer to entering production. The project has a writer, Ana Nogueira, which was announced back in November. After months of speculation posts that were starting to rival the best of them, we finally got word that Milly Alcock would be playing Supergirl at the end of January. In April, we learned that Craig Gillespie will be the director. Now that the film has a release date, we could start getting more information about the other lead and supporting actors in the cast.

Gunn explained at the time of the initial Supergirl announcement, "In our series, we see the difference between Superman, who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl, who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She's much more hardcore; she's not exactly the Supergirl we're used to seeing." At the moment, we don't have any other plot details aside from the release date for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, but with a director and star attached, things can really start moving forward, and maybe this one will start production before the end of the year.

