RuneScape Has Revealed Its Remaining 2024 Content Roadmap

Jagex has revealed new details to the remaining content they have in store that will be coming to RuneScape over the rest of 2024.

Article Summary Jagex unveils the RuneScape 2024 content roadmap featuring new modes and bosses.

Group Ironman mode arrives in autumn, offering a fresh collaborative challenge.

Sanctum of Rebirth: A 1-4 player boss dungeon with new rewards debuting in July.

Engage in Seasonal Events including The Beach, Halloween, and Christmas Village.

Jagex is giving fans a look into the future as they reveal the latest content roadmap for RuneScape and show off what's coming for the rest of the year. This is basically a look at everything they either mentioned in passing or are yet to be revealed, as they basically cover everything on the way until December. We have the roadmap here and more details below as we wait to see what other surprises they may have in store that they're keeping under wraps until later. You can also watch the Twitch livestream from earlier today.

RuneScape 2024 Roadmap

Coming this autumn, prepare for an all-new way to play as Group Ironman comes to RuneScape. Celebrating ten years since the launch of the original Ironman Mode, the new Group Ironman mode provides an incredible way to re-experience RuneScape with your friends, where success and skills are earned through gathering and crafting, without Grand Exchange, player trading, or PvP XP. Put your skills to the test in this punishing new mode, designed for veteran groups seeking a new challenge. Players will need to prepare themselves for battle with the launch of a new boss dungeon, the Sanctum of Rebirth, this July; a brand-new style of combat encounter for RuneScape. Step into this 1-4 player Boss Dungeon to face multiple bosses back-to-back, with brand new Magic Duel Wield weapons and a new upgrade item available to those who conquer its biggest challenges.

For those less combat-oriented, there will also be a new Skilling Boss launched later in the year, which will tie into the Sanctum of Rebirth and the new Story Quests. Both of these news bosses are being developed in partnership with the community, which will be able to give feedback on these pieces of content in the coming weeks. Then, later in the year, and following on from the events of April's chilling quest Requiem for a Dragon, players can look forward to the next chapters in RuneScape's epic storyline with two new Story Quests. Both quests will continue the Bilrach storyline, and the first of these will lead players directly into Sanctum of Rebirth this autumn. Additional Seasonal Events will also return throughout 2024, with a visit to The Beach coming this summer, a new Halloween event later in the autumn, and finally, the return of the Christmas Village update rounding out 2024. Each Seasonal Event will feature a range of activities for players to discover, with a themed Hub, seasonal quest, new characters, and earnable rewards.

