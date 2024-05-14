Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Aldis Hodge, Cross, prime video

Cross Teaser Trailer Released By Prime Video, Season 2 Already Ordered

The Cross teaser trailer is here, coming soon to Prime Video. Amazon MGM went one step further, confimring that there will be a season 2.

Article Summary Prime Video releases teaser trailer for 'Cross', a new detective series.

'Cross' starring Aldis Hodge is based on beloved James Patterson novels.

Amazon MGM confirms the show's return with an already planned season two.

'Cross' features a star-studded cast and will premiere on Prime Video this year.

Cross is a new show on Prime Video, starring Aldis Hodge as the famous detective from the James Patterson novels. The character has a rich history in film already, and you just know if there is IP to mine these days, someone is going to grab it. Here we are. Also starring in the series are Isaiah Mustafa, Juanita Jennings, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd, Jennifer Wigmore, Eloise Mumford, Ryan Eggold, and Johnny Ray Gill. Wes Chatham, Matthew Lillard, and Jeanine Mason will join the cast in season two. Amazon MGM Studios confirmed that there will be a season two this morning while debuting the teaser for season one.

"Cross" is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Paramount Television Studios, and Skydance Television. Season 1 is executive produced by creator and showrunner Ben Watkins via his Blue Monday Productions banner. Executive producers also include Jim Dunn, Sam Ernst, and Craig Siebels, as well as Patterson, Bill Robinson, and Patrick Santa on behalf of James Patterson Entertainment and David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell on behalf of Skydance. For Season 2, Dunn and Ernst have joined Watkins as co-showrunners, with J. David Shanks, Aiyana White, and Hodge were added to the executive producing team.

"Bringing one of James Patterson's most iconic literary characters to life for our global Prime Video customers was a dream come true, and we can't wait for everyone to see Aldis Hodge's dynamic performance as Cross," said Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios. "Ben Watkins and his team have created something unique within the crime-thriller genre that long-time fans and newcomers alike will all enjoy. And with over thirty novels written by Patterson featuring Alex Cross as his main protagonist, it was an easy choice to bring 'Cross' back for a second season."

I like Hodge a lot, so I am even considering this show. That teaser is fine, but it is nothing groundbreaking. The way he carries himself in the role looks to be the reason to watch.

Cross will debut on Prime Video later this year.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!