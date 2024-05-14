Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch Online, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: game boy, nintendo switch

Nintendo Adds Three New NSO Titles For Game Boy's 35th Anniversary

To celebrate the 35th Anniversary of the Game Boy, Nintendo has added three new titles to the Nintendo Switch Online library.

Nintendo is celebrating the 35th Anniversary of the original Game Boy by finally adding three games that feel like they should have been here since the start. As part of the Nintendo Switch Online virtual console library, the company has added the original Super Mario Land, as well as Alleyway (Nintendo's clone of Blockout) and Baseball, which is basically every NES baseball title you've ever played. All three games are available right now, all you have to do is go online or update the NSO app for the Game Boy (both of which you need an account for).

Super Mario Land

Relive Mario's first Game Boy adventure! Obstacles and enemies of all sorts await you in the scenic kingdoms of Sarasaland, where you'll travel through ancient ruins, stay afloat in tempestuous waters and navigate challenges aplenty. As Mario, you'll run, jump, and bounce your way to glory on his mission to save Princess Daisy (in her first appearance!) from a mysterious alien and restore peace to the land. This game features some distinct gameplay quirks to discover too, including the Superball Mario powerup and even levels where Mario pilots an airplane and submarine.

Baseball

Pitch in and batter up in this 1989 Game Boy classic. As the pitching team, deliver a series of fastballs while adjusting curve and speed – but be careful not to wear out your pitcher. If the batter connects, your outfield or infield can back you up. Strike out the opposing team, and it's your turn at offense. As the batting team, shift your batter on the home plate and time their swing at the incoming ball. Try to safely reach the next base, or score for a home run. Strategize your team's moves and lead your team to victory. Play ball!

Alleyway

Demolish blocks with a bouncing energy ball and try to rack up a high score! As Mario, pilot your spaceship at the gate of the Alleyway and destroy the space grids by deflecting the energy ball toward them. Keep your vessel moving and the ball in play until every block has been cleared to finish the stage. As you progress through each level, you'll be confronted with the challenge of alternating stages, bonus rounds and more. Speed and quick reflexes will become your strongest allies as you reach to beat the top score. You're in command in the Alleyway.

