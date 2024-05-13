Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: agatha, disney plus, Marvel Studios, preview, WandaVision

Agatha: WandaVision Spinoff Might Have Its Best "Final" Title Yet

Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Kathryn Hahn-starring "WandaVision" spinoff series Agatha might just have its best "final title" yet.

From just "Agatha" to adding "House of Harkness" and "Darkhold Diaries" before heading back to just "Agatha' again, we thought that Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Kathryn Hahn-starring "WandaVision" spinoff had landed on an official title – until today. Check out the "new title" below – Agatha: The Lying Witch with Great Wardrobe (yes, a takeoff of C.S. Lewis's "The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe"). Could this actually be the final title? We kinda hope so because we like it – got a good laugh out of us – but we can't shake this feeling that this could be the first in a series… stay tuned!

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries(?) Overview Offers Interesting Details

Back in February, we had some very interesting intel to pass along from the professional website of a production designer (and an art director on WandaVision) who is working on the series. What follows is a summary that offers some very interesting details on what viewers can expect when the series premieres later this year – you've been warned: "When a new series of tragedies strike the city of Westview again, the newly reformed Agatha Harkness will be forced to join forces with the reincarnation of her former enemy's son, Billy Kaplan, to discover what force from the past is causing chaos in Westview as she seeks redemption for her mistakes of the past." While there's a chance that it might not be "official" official, the fact that it was listed by someone working directly with the production made it worth sharing

Patti LuPone was a guest on the You and Me Both with Hillary Clinton podcast with Hillary Clinton & Amber Ruffin. Covering the award-winning icon of stage & screen's career, LuPone discussed what a bonding experience it was filming the series – especially how close she and Aubrey Plaza became. During the conversation, LuPone revealed that filming the series was finished just before the SAG-AFTRA strike kicked in and that it's set to be released around Halloween 2024 release (with LuPone adding a great line about needing a walker by then). Here's a look at the entire episode – with LuPone discussing the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series around the 34:05 mark:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sasheer Zamata Discusses Playing Jennifer Kale

Actress & comedian Sasheer Zamata (Woke, Home Economics, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur) discussed the MCU series during a pre-SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes interview with Mashable. With the topic of witches & witchcraft being one that's fascinated her for some time (including helping to inspire her stand-up special The First Woman), Zamata explained that getting the role of sorceress Jennifer Kale just felt right. "I had already written material for ['The First Woman'] before I went through the audition process. It felt magical that I got to be in a show about witches. I talk about it so much in my special," Zamata shared.

Though her character has a number of past connections to popular Marvel Comics characters (Man-Thing, Howard the Duck, Doctor Strange, and others), the actress shared that her take on the Steve Gerber & Rich Buckler-created character will be "very different" from what comics fans might be expecting. "I definitely did do as much [comic book] research as I could, but the way we formed this character is very different from what I think people expect," Zamata added. And from how she describes it, the vibe on the set seemed to fit perfectly with what she was hoping for. "[Filming 'Agatha'] was so magical and ethereal. It brought that out of everyone on set. There were crystals and candles everywhere. We saged and cleansed the stage all the time. It was the perfect environment for me," Zamata explained.

Joining Hahn on the "WandaVision" spinoff are Aubrey Plaza, Patti LuPone, Debra Jo Rupp, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Emma Caulfield Ford, David Payton, David Lengel, Asif Ali, Amos Glick, Brian Brightman, Kate Forbes, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, and Maria Dizzia. In addition, head writer & executive producer Jac Schaeffer is directing several episodes, with Gandja Monteiro (Netflix's Wednesday) and Rachel Goldberg (Peacock's A Friend of the Family) helming.

