Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: mortal kombat 2

Mortal Kombat 2 Has Snagged An October 2025 Release Date

Warner Bros. has officially dated Mortal Kombat 2 for October 24, 2025. The film is a sequel to the film that was part of the 2021 hybrid release slate.

Article Summary Mortal Kombat 2 lands a release date of October 24, 2025, entering the fall film fray.

Warner Bros.' sequel follows a successful hybrid release, suggesting strong streaming support.

Returning cast joins fresh faces, with Simon McQuoid directing and Jeremy Slater penning.

Facing Tron: Ares and Blade, the sequel may be a game-changer for autumn box office battles.

The Warner Bros. release slate is continuing to fill out its slate of films. Something we haven't heard much about in a while is Mortal Kombat 2. The sequel to the movie, one of the first hits of the hybrid releases that HBO Max and Warner Bros. did during the pandemic, has been taking its sweet timing to get to the big screen, but we know when it is coming. According to Variety, the film has snagged a prime time October 24, 2025 release date. The only other releases around that time are Tron: Ares on October 10th and Blade on November 7th.

Is Mortal Kombat 2 Heading For A Flawless Victory?

In early 2021, Warner Bros. decided that a hybrid release model was the way to go regarding COVID and people's hesitation to return to theaters. They put out two movies that were the 1-2 punch that helped kick off that program: Mortal Kombat and Godzilla vs. Kong. While neither film lit the box office on fire, with Mortal Kombat bringing in $82 million worldwide, this was before the vaccine was readily available to most of the general population; between the decent streaming numbers and reviews for most films, they were both granted sequels. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire was recently released and did very well at the box office, but Mortal Kombat 2 has taken a little longer to get going. The film was officially greenlit in June 2022.

We don't know anything about the story at the moment. However, we do know that a good portion of the cast from the first film is returning, including Ludi Lin, Joe Taslim, Tadanobu Asano, Jessica McNamee, Mehcad Brooks, Lewis Tan, Chin Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada, with new cast members including Karl Urban, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Josh Lawson, and Damon Herriman. Simon McQuoid returns to direct, and Jeremy Slater writes the screenplay. Raphael Margules, J.D. Lifshitz, Zach Cregger, and Roy Lee are set to produce. Mortal Kombat 2 currently has a release date of October 24, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!