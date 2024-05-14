Posted in: Max, Movies, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: creature commandos, dc studios, dcu, james gunn, max, peter safran, preview

Creature Commandos: Frank Grillo "Puttin Finishing Touches" on Season

Creature Commandos star Frank Grillo (Rick Flag, Sr.) took to Instagram to let everyone know that he was "puttin finishing touches" on the season.

Earlier this week, we had two big developments in terms of DC Studios Co-CEOs James Gunn & Peter Safran's upcoming adaptation of writer J. M. DeMatteis & artist Pat Broderick's Creature Commandos. First up, we learned that Frank Grillo's Rick Flag, Sr. would be making the jump from the animated screen to live-action during the second season of Max's John Cena-starring Peacemaker. Following that, we learned that the adult animated series would be getting a spotlight presentation during next month's Annecy International Animation Film Festival (June 9-15). Well, the updates didn't stop there – with Grillo checking in on Instagram Stories to let everyone know that he was "putting finishing touches on one of the best, coolest and funniest things" that he's ever done.

Creature Commandos: J. M. DeMatteis on James Gunn's DCU Approach

"James [Gunn] and I had a very nice conversation about 'Creature Commandos' and other things…but that's all it was: a pleasant conversation. I'm not involved in any upcoming projects," DeMatteis shared in a tweet/x back in October 2023. But in a follow-up tweet/x, DeMatteis made sure to let everyone know that the DCU is in "great hands" with Gunn, adding, "Let me add that I think the DC TV/movie universe is in great hands with James Gunn. He's a fan. He understands and respects the source material and the creators." Here's a look at DeMatteis' tweets from back in October 2023:

James and I had a very nice conversation about Creature Commandos and other things…but that's all it was: a pleasant conversation. I'm not involved in any upcoming projects. https://t.co/hHHEXPsodA — J.M. DeMatteis (@JMDeMatteis) October 10, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Let me add that I think the DC TV/movie universe is in great hands with James Gunn. He's a fan. He's understands and respects the source material and the creators. — J.M. DeMatteis (@JMDeMatteis) October 10, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The role call for the adult animated series (and any potential live-action takes) includes Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., with Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot & Weasel, Steve Agee returning as John Economos, and Anya Chalotra taking on the role of Circe.

First introduced in Weird War Tales #93 (November 1980), the comic book series focused on Frankenstein's monster teaming with a werewolf, a vampire, and a gorgon to fight Nazis in World War II. The series has the distinction of being the first DCU project that Gunn & Safran gave the green light to (with Gunn having penned the series) and the first from DC Studios that will hit screens. In addition, the series is being cast with voice actors who could also play their characters in a live-action project down the road.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!