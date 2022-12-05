Doctor Who Announcement Video Confirms Series 14 Filming Start

We have some excellent news to pass along regarding the BBC & Showrunner Russell T Davies's Doctor Who… and it's actually not about next November's 60th-anniversary specials with Fourteenth Doctor David Tennant and Catherine Tate's Donna Noble. This time, it's about the future of the series beyond that nostalgic nod to the past. In the announcement teaser below, we learned that filming is underway on Series 14, with Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor and Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday set to make their mark on the TARDIS and the long-running series.

Now here's a look at the announcement video that was released earlier today signaling the start of filming on the next series, followed by a look back at when Gatwa and Gibson had a chance to chat:

Doctor Who: Checking In with Ncuti Gatwa & Millie Gibson

So for a look at Gatwa and Gibson together & the early chemistry they already have together, check out the following featurette that was released when Gibson was first announced:

"Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honoured to be cast as the Doctor's companion. It is a gift of a role and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have travelled in before me. And what better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa's side? I just can't wait to get started," Gibson said in a statement when the news first hit. Now here's a look back at that moment when Gibson first walked out of the TARDIS and onto the stage for her world debut as the new companion.

"Millie just is the companion. She is full of talent & strength; she has a cheeky sparkle in her eye and is sharp as a razor. From the moment she walked into the room, she captured all of our attention with her effervescence and then solidified that attention with the sheer torque of her talent. This adventure is going to be so wild and so fun; I cannot WAIT to sail the universe with Millie!" Gatwa added. "It's the great honour of my job to find the next generation of talent, and Millie shines like a star already. She's brilliant, dynamic, clever and a wonderful actor. As a 'Coronation Street' fan, I've seen Millie survive chases, guns and sieges, but that's nothing compared to what lies ahead for Ruby Sunday," Davies shared.