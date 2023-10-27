Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: bbc, catherine tate, david tennant, doctor who, Millie Gibson, Ncuti Gatwa, russell t davies

Doctor Who: BBC Studios Special Set Spotlighting Russell T. Davies

Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies' life & career will be in the spotlight in an upcoming "imagine..." special for BBC One and iPlayer.

With David Tennant (Fourteenth Doctor) and Catherine Tate (Donna Noble) returning for his, the BBC, Disney+'s three-episode Doctor Who 60th Anniversary special event beginning November 25th, a Christmas Special not long after, and then a new series of adventures starring Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) & Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday) kicking off in 2024, it's safe to say that showrunner Russell T. Davies is about to make a very serious impact on "The WHO-niverse" – once again. So it's no surprise that RTD would be a subject profiled in the newest series of imagine… films set to hit BBC One and Player. Profiling leading figures and events that are shaping today's cultural world, RTS will be joined by comedy double act Dawn French & Jennifer Saunders (French & Sounders), legendary pop duo Pet Shop Boys, and a look at how Manchester is being revitalized. For RTD's profile, the focus will not only include his time with the long-running series but also a look back at his entire career – with folks like Tennant, Helena Bonham Carter, Caitlin Moran, and others offering their perspectives on knowing him – both personally & professionally. Here's a look at the official overview of the special:

imagine…Russell T Davies: The Doctor and Me (w/t) follows one of Britain's most celebrated TV writers as he prepares to once again return as showrunner of Doctor Who. Back in 2005 Davies was responsible for relaunching the action-adventure series after many years away from TV screens, few could have imagined the phenomenon it became. And now, in the programme's 60th anniversary year, he's back – with two Doctors and bigger ambitions. imagine… goes behind the scenes at Cardiff's Bad Wolf Studios to see the adventures of the time-travelling hero being filmed, touring the enormous sound stages and meeting Ncuti Gatwa, the Fifteenth Doctor, ahead of his eagerly anticipated tenure as the Time Lord, after the unexpected regeneration of David Tennant. Doctor Who is just one of Russell T Davies' many TV successes, and imagine… traces the evolution of his writing, from his beginnings at Granada, writing soaps such as Coronation Street, to finding his voice as a queer writer on Channel 4's landmark gay series Queer As Folk and to more recent successes, including 2021's critically acclaimed AIDS drama, It's A Sin. The film will also feature interviews with David Tennant, Helena Bonham Carter, Olly Alexander, Sally Wainwright and Caitlin Moran.

Imagine… is a BBC Studios Specialist Factual Production for BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Alan Yentob serves as the series editor, with Tanya Hudson executive-producing. Producing/Directing the series are Catherine Abbott, Alex Harding, Laura Blount, and Louise Lockwood – and was commissioned for BBC Arts by Mark Bell.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!