Doctor Who: Big Finish Pulls John Barrowman/David Tennant Reunion

Only days after Immersive Everywhere announced that John Barrowman aka Captain Jack Harkness would no longer be a part of its West End production of Doctor Who: Time Fracture, Big Finish Productions ("Doctor Who" franchise) announced it has pulled the release of the audio drama story Torchwood: Absent Friends. "Big Finish has taken the decision to remove 'Torchwood: Absent Friends' from the Monthly Range release schedule and has no plans to publish this title at this time," said the audio drama production company in a statement. Both moves come after allegations of inappropriate behavior on the Doctor Who set resurfaced, though Big Finish does not reference that as the reason in its statement. The highly-anticipated audio adventure would've seen Barrowman's Captain Jack reunite with David Tennant's Tenth Doctor. Big Finish will feature an alternate title in place of "Absent Friends" in all bundle pre-orders for the Torchwood Monthly Range stories 49-54 or 49-60. Those who purchased the title individually can go about getting a refund here.

Barrowman was set to join David Bradley aka William Hartnell's First Doctor in the West End production but past allegations of inappropriate behavior resurfaced via a 2014 video where Barrowman's Doctor Who co-star Noel Clarke (who is facing his own allegations) discussed Barrowman exposing himself on the set. Barrowman would go on to release a statement to The Guardian last week to address his "high-spirited behaviour" that he says "only ever intended in good humour to entertain colleagues on set and backstage," saying, "With the benefit of hindsight, I understand that upset may have been caused by my exuberant behaviour and I have apologised for this previously. Since my apology in November 2008, my understanding and behaviour have also changed." The apology he references in his statement refers to an apology he made after pulling down in pants in the middle of a BBC Radio 1 interview. For their part, Immersive Everywhere released the following statement regarding their decision to remove Barrowman: "Immersive Everywhere have taken the decision to remove this pre-record from 'Doctor Who: Time Fracture.' We will continue to include content that pays tribute to this brilliant show that is Torchwood so as not to disappoint its fans, and are working on an exciting storyline to be announced soon."