Posted in: Audio Dramas, BBC, Doctor Who, Preview, TV | Tagged: bbc, big finish, doctor who

Doctor Who: Big Finish's Epic "Dark Gallifrey" Brings on The Big Bads

Big Finish's upcoming 24-part epic audio drama event The Worlds of Doctor Who – Dark Gallifrey shows what happens when Time Lords go bad.

Beginning in April 2024, Big Finish Productions offers Doctor Who fans an epic reminder. When it comes to Time Lords – as much as we would like to think that they're all heroic… traveling through time & space… saving the day time and time again? Well, it turns out that not all of them are so noble – and that when a Time Lord goes bad? It's time to fear the worst. Big Finish Productions presents Dark Gallifrey, a brand-new series showcasing the most chaotic, mischievous, and evil Time Lords that the planet has ever produced. In the 24-part full-cast audio drama event, Morbius (Samuel West), The War Master (Sir Derek Jacobi), Missy (Michelle Gomez), and the Master (Eric Roberts) will each get the spotlight in their own three-part stories (with more announcements to come).

"'Dark Gallifrey' is a sprawling, multi-story event in which all the most dastardly Time Lords are being let out of the box in various unexpected ways. Some stories are very dark, others are wickedly funny, and some are absolutely insane," shared Series Producer Rob Valentine. "Expect a rogue's gallery of Gallifrey's most diabolical villains all taking to the stage. Their stories are wildly different, scripted by some of Big Finish's most acclaimed writers… and, behind it all, something massive is brewing."

What You Need to Know: The Worlds of Doctor Who – Dark Gallifrey will be released monthly – with the first two trilogies set to drop between April and September 2024, and two more trilogies released each year until the final release in 2027.

"Dark Gallifrey" Pre-Order Options: Each chapter of Dark Gallifrey is now available for pre-order as a single-disc collector's edition CD (+ download for just £10.99) – or download only (for just £8.99). In addition, listeners can also pre-order a year's worth of Dark Gallifrey stories for each of the four years the series will run – with each year (two trilogies in each) available for just £60 (on collector's edition CD + download) or £50 (download only). But if you want to make sure that you're locked in for the entire run, you can pre-order Dark Gallifrey (all eight trilogies) for £210 (on collector's edition CD + download) – or £188 (download only).

But if you're looking for additional information on the epic 24-part audio drama adventure, head on over to the Big Finish website's The Worlds of Doctor Who – Dark Gallifrey page.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!