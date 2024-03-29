Doctor Who Did Meet Agatha Christie Before!

Agatha Christie is hardly a far cry from Doctor Who. Chibnall will be perfectly at home adapting a story that's already complete since he has always been an adept scriptwriter, even if he likes colouring inside the lines a bit too much for some people's taste. It is almost impossible to mess up Agatha Christie unless you really work hard at it, and on purpose. And the Doctor and Donna Noble have already met Dame Agatha herself in an episode, so it's all hunky-dory!

Mackie said, "I am excited to be bringing The Seven Dials Mystery to life, and to be introducing a new generation of iconic Christie characters to the screen. It has been a joy to work with Chris Chibnall in creating this bold, authored and ambitious vision for the series. Together with Chris Sussman and Agatha Christie Limited and, under the masterful direction of Chris Sweeney, we are thrilled to embark on this creative journey. I could not think of a more exciting first project for Orchid Pictures, or a more perfect home for this story than Netflix."

Anne Mensah of Netflix said "Agatha Christie's storytelling has been thrilling mystery lovers for generations but there is still more for us to explore for audiences at Netflix."

James Prichard, the author's grandson who manages Agatha Christie Limited added, "Bundle Brent is one of my great grandmother's raft of interesting humorous sharp young female characters. To see her brought to life through the words of Chris Chibnall and this production with Orchid Pictures and Netflix is a dream come true. I think viewers will love this world that we have created, and hope for more."

The Seven Dials Mystery is the first series to go into production with Orchid Pictures and will begin filming this summer.

Chris Chibnall will executive produce the show through his company Imaginary Friends and James Prichard of Agatha Christie Limited is also an executive producer on the series. This means Chibnall will be too busy to write anymore Doctor Who, despite Russell T. Davies extending an invitation to him for the new series.