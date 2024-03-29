Posted in: Doctor Who, Netflix, TV | Tagged: , , , ,

Doctor Who: Chibnall, Netflix Adapting Agatha Christie's "Seven Dials"

Former Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall will be adapting the Agatha Christie murder whodunnit The Seven Dials Mystery for Netflix.

