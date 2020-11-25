Doctor Who Collection: Season 8 Blu-Ray Boxset: Jo, The Master & More

The BBC just announced the upcoming release of Doctor Who: The Collection – Season 8 for 23rd February 2021. Season 8 of Doctor Who stars Jon Pertwee as the 3rd Doctor in his second season and the introduction of Katy Manning as companion Jo Grant. This is considered a classic season for many old school fans, since it features the debut of Roger Delgado as The Master and includes classic stories like "Terror of the Autons", "The Mind of Evil", "The Claws of Axos", "Colony in Space" and "The Daemons".

As the official synopsis goes, "Stranded on 20th Century Earth, the Third Doctor teams up with UNIT and new companion Jo Grant to thwart alien invasions! And that's not all, he must also contend with the arrival of his deadliest foe – arch-nemesis the Master. Battling Autons, Axons, an alien mind parasite and a mighty Daemon, the Doctor, Jo, and UNIT must defend the Earth – and its future pioneers – in five action-packed adventures."

A specially-shot teaser featuring the ever-game Katy Manning was released on the Doctor Who YouTube Channel:

"Doctor Who" Special Features Galore

The special features included with the eight-disc box once again go above and beyond what fans can expect:

Behind the Sofa – New episodes with Katy Manning, Stewart Bevan, Janet Fielding, and Sarah Sutton, as well as Sacha Dhawan and Anjli Mohindra sitting down to watch the episodes and comment on them like Gogglebox.

In Conversation – Matthew Sweet chats to companion Katy Manning.

Devil's Weekend – Actors Katy Manning and John Levene take a personal trip back to the picturesque village of Aldbourne, 50 years after they recorded the Doctor Who story The Dæmons there.

The Direct Route – Doctor Who directors Michael Briant, Graeme Harper and Tim Combe take an epic road trip to all the filming locations from Season 8 as they discuss directing the show in the early 1970s.

Terrance and Me – Lifelong Doctor Who fan Frank Skinner sets out to meet the family, friends and colleagues of the late, much-loved writer, Terrance Dicks.

Return of the Autons – A specially shot mini-episode starring Katy Manning and Stewart Bevan

Extended Episode – The Claws of Axos Episode 1 extended edition

The Dæmons Omnibus – 90 minute omnibus edition of The Dæmons

Immersive 5.1 Surround Sound – available on Terror of the Autons and The Dæmons

Optional Updated Special Effects – Terror of the Autons alternate version with new FX and also CSO clean-up

The set also includes unseen studio footage; rare archive treats; convention footage; HD photo galleries; scripts, costume designs, rare BBC production files; and more. The eight-disc box set also includes hours of special features previously released on DVD