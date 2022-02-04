Doctor Who EP Offers Production Update: "All the Specials Are Locked"

When The Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Yaz (Mandip Gill), and Dan (John Bishop) next hit our screens this spring with "Legend of the Sea Devils," Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall will be two-thirds of the way through their final run of Doctor Who specials. From there, Russell T. Davies returns as showrunner with a new Doctor for Series 14 in 2023. Previously, we got an update on how things were going with the centenary celebration special from its director, Jamie Magnus Stone (Doctor Who: Flux). Now, outgoing executive producer Matt Strevens is offering fans the heads-up that "all the specials are locked."

Speaking with Doctor Who Magazine earlier this year, Strevens offered a status update that shows the end is very much near. "I'm still around. I'll probably pop back for a bit of post-production, but all the specials are locked and, by and large, I've left now," Strevens revealed. "I did a little walk around our sound stages, on my own. The TARDIS had gone, our big stage was empty, there was no one around… It was really weird. It's like you're going round switching off the lights for the last time. I felt a bit like Eric Morecambe – walking across the back of the stage, with the raincoat and the carrier bag." For Strevens, the end of Whittaker's run is particularly emotional having been there from regeneration to regeneration. "To go from filming Jodie's reveal – the moment where she pulled back the hood – to being with her on set when she said her final lines… It was very moving, actually," he explained. With Arthur Lee joining the cast as Ji-Hun and Marlowe Chan-Reeves as Ying Ki, here's a look at the first trailer for Doctor Who "Legend of the Sea Devils" (set to hit in Spring 2022):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: NEXT TIME | Legend of the Sea Devils | Doctor Who (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BwG2OrHJYDY)

"Legend of the Sea Devils" finds the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Dan (John Bishop) in 19th century China, where a small coastal village is under threat – from both the fearsome pirate queen Madame Ching (Crystal Yu) and a monstrous alien force which she unwittingly unleashes. Will the Doctor, Yaz and Dan emerge from this swashbuckling battle with the Sea Devils to save the planet?