Doctor Who "Eve" Team Offers Executioner Daleks Behind the Scenes Look

After the credits rolled on the New Year's Day special "Eve of the Daleks," Doctor Who fans learned what the next adventure would be for The Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Yaz (Mandip Gill), and Dan (John Bishop), with "Legend of the Sea Devils" featuring the return of one of the Doctor's classic monster this Spring. But since we have a few months to kill, the BBC is taking viewers behind the scenes to offer some insight into the special's unique take on one of the Doctor's oldest and deadliest foes.

In the following featurette, Whittaker, Gill, Bishop, showrunner Chris Chibnall, and executive producer Matt Strevens discuss the creation of the Executioner Daleks, what they add to the big bad's canon, and more:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Dalek Execution | Behind the Scenes | Doctor Who (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GYrhlzNs0ac)

With Arthur Lee joining the cast as Ji-Hun and Marlowe Chan-Reeves as Ying Ki, here's a look at the first trailer for Doctor Who "Legend of the Sea Devils" (the second of Whittaker and Chibnall's final three specials/chapters before Russell T. Davies returns as showrunner with a new Doctor for Series 14 in November 2023):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: NEXT TIME | Legend of the Sea Devils | Doctor Who (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BwG2OrHJYDY)

"Legend of the Sea Devils" finds the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Dan (John Bishop) in 19th century China, where a small coastal village is under threat – from both the fearsome pirate queen Madame Ching (Crystal Yu) and a monstrous alien force which she unwittingly unleashes. Will the Doctor, Yaz and Dan emerge from this swashbuckling battle with the Sea Devils to save the planet?

Joining co-star Gill on Radio 1′s Going Home with Vick and Jordan, Whittaker didn't hesitate to offer her two cents during the "Kids Ask Difficult Things" segment just before Christmas. "If we had the power to choose… I'm going to pick an actress who I think is really exciting and I think would be phenomenal, is Lydia West. If I had the power!" Along with her turn as a series regular on the HBO miniseries Years & Years, West has received a ton of praise and attention for her role as Jill Baxter in Davies' limited series It's A Sin. During the interview, Whittaker also reflected back on her time on the show, saying Doctor Who "is the best job because it's happened at this moment, and no one can ever take these memories away and hopefully I'm still going to be living my best life in a few years to come." But with that said, Whittaker also felt it was time for the show to have a new creative boost. "But I just felt that this show deserves new energy. I don't know if I'm happy with my decision even now, I'm still upset about it," she explained. Here's a look at the full interview:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: "Who Will Be The Next Doctor!?": Kids Ask Doctor Who Cast Difficult Questions (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gqew7PdjAbo)