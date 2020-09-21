Doctor Who Fans Vote David Tennant, Jodie Whittaker Top 2 Doctors

Radiotimes.com, now the Pravda of Doctor Who news, conducted a poll amongst about 50,000 fans to determine who the most popular Doctor is. Don't you just love these polls? The results show that David Tennant comes out on top of the most popular Doctor, with Jodie Whittaker polling second with a total of fewer than 100 votes' difference.

So there you have it: the 10th and 13th Doctors are the most popular amongst fans. It makes sense – the 10th Doctor as played by Tennant is the girls' fantasy geek boyfriend and a role model for geeks to make their nerdiness cool. Whittaker's 13th Doctor is every kid's fantasy big sister or favorite babysitter.

All 13 Doctors were on the poll and 12th Doctor Peter Capaldi actually came third, followed by 11th Doctor Matt Smith at no. 4. Tom Baker came in 5th place, making him the favorite old school Doctor from the old show. 1st Doctor William Hartnell is No. 6, so it's nice to see the original model near the top. All in all, this looks fairly consistent with the patterns we've heard about anecdotally over the last few years. The Radio Times just has what looks like "official" figures to back it up. This is all terribly exciting, isn't it?

"Over a decade after he left the TARDIS behind and after nearly 50,00 votes were cast, it's clear that David Tennant is still Doctor Who fans' perfect 10!" said Huw Fullerton, RadioTimes.com's Sci-Fi and Fantasy Editor, who has spearheaded the news site's relentless – and welcome – coverage of Doctor Who news in recent times. God knows we get a lot of the news from them. "But with Jodie Whittaker hot on his heels and a great showing for other recent Doctors like Peter Capaldi, it looks like fans also now hold other Time Lords close to their heart(s)."

Here are the full numbers and results of the poll:

David Tennant 10518 / 21% Jodie Whittaker 10423 / 21% Peter Capaldi 8897 / 18% Matt Smith 7637 / 16% Tom Baker 3977 / 8% William Hartnell 1983 / 4% Paul McGann 1427 / 3% Christopher Eccleston 1144 / 2% Jon Pertwee 1038 / 2% Patrick Troughton 915 / 2% Sylvester McCoy 462 / 1% Colin Baker 359 / 1% Peter Davison 351 / 1%

It's all very Fantasy Football, or rather, Fantasy Timelords. You can draw your own conclusions as to the why of it all. It's all harmless fun, right?