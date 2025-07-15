Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who: Gatwa, Smith Swapped Doctor Stories During Glastonbury

Ncuti Gatwa revealed that he and Matt Smith had a chance for some "great, deep chats" about playing the Doctor during Glastonbury Festival.

Last week, Ncuti Gatwa made headlines when he offered his reason for exiting as the Fifteenth Doctor from the BBC and Showrunner Russell T. Davies' Doctor Who after only two seasons – a reason that not everyone is necessarily buying. Well, it seems that Gatwa didn't waste much time getting the perspective from someone who's been through what he's been through (but with a much longer run). During an interview with The Guardian, Gatwa revealed that he had a one-on-one with none other than fellow Doctor, Matt Smith, after they ran into each other "in a club" during the Glastonbury Festival. Gatwa revealed that the two compared notes on their respective runs on the long-running series, adding, "We had great, deep chats about that job and how there'll never be another like it in our lifetimes. We'll never work that hard again. Never be as stimulated and stretched. It's also very exhausting, so it's lovely to delve into other projects."

"Because I'm getting old and my body was tired. I've now just started doing some ballet, so I'm making some good decisions here," Gatwa revealed to BBC One's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg host Laura Kuenssberg when asked why he pulled the trigger on departing the show. "It's the most amazing job in the world. It's a job that any actor would dream of. And because it's so good, it's strenuous, it takes a lot out of you physically, emotionally, mentally," he added. "So, I… it was time." That said, Gatwa kept the door open for a possible guest appearance or something of that nature, dropping a "never say never" when pressed about the possibility of a return.

Gatwa also addressed the rumors that he dropped out of representing the UK during this year's Eurovision over Israel competing in the global singing competition, making it clear that it had nothing to do with his stepping away. In the clip below, Gatwa explains that he was "very busy" and couldn't make the event work in his schedule, adding that he "pulled out of it a long time before it was announced" and that he didn't know why they waited so long before dropping the news:

