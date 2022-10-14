Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker Would Love Return: "Russell, I'm Here!"

It's hard to process it when you say it out loud because time has flown so fast. But we're only nine days away from the final adventure for our Doctor Jodie Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall. But if you're expecting the Doctor to go quietly into that good night before regenerating into Ncuti Gatwa (or maybe not?), then we're not quite sure you've been watching. Because Doctor Who: The Power of The Doctor finds the Doctor, Yaz (Mandip Gill), and Dan (John Bishop) facing off against some of her deadliest foes. How deadly? We're talking about everyone & everything, from Daleks and Cybermen to Sacha Dhawan's Master. But our trio won't be facing the end of the world alone, with Sophie Aldred's Ace, Janet Fielding's Tegan, and U.N.I.T. ready to join the fight. Still, we know that it's the end of the run for the Doctor… but that doesn't mean she's not going down fighting, saving humanity one more time along the way. But even with her departure from the long-running series on the horizon, Whittaker made it pretty clear that she's more than interested in a return down the road.

During her interview with Doctor Who Magazine #538 (which you should be ordering, and you can do that here), Whittaker was asked about the possibility of returning as the Doctor (like David Tennant is doing for new/returning showrunner Russell T Davies' 60th-anniversary events). "I would love to, yeah," Whittaker responded. "I know I should probably be more mysterious about it. But I'm putting it out there that I'm available. If anyone's reading this, who's involved in 'Doctor Who.'" And when she was reminded that Davies is a frequent DWM reader, Whittaker shifted her focus in his direction with, "Russell, I'm here!" BBC's Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor is set to hit screens on October 23rd at 7:30 pm UK time (we're assuming on BBC America at 2:30 pm ET and then a special airing at 7:30/8 pm ET). Here's a look at the official trailer (and if that scream at the end doesn't break your heart, then you might be missing one):