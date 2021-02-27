Doctor Who: John Barrowman Would "Love to See a Transgender Doctor"

By now, Doctor Who fans know that Series 13 is bringing some serious changes to the long-running BBC series. After the dust settled on "Revolution of the Daleks," viewers learned that Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole would be leaving the TARDIS and new companion Dan (John Bishop) joining a returning Mandip Gill and Jodie Whittaker in the abbreviated eight-episode series. But it's the rumored departure of series star Whittaker that's been having many talking as of late- and throwing their hats into the ring for consideration. One person who hasn't been shy about offering his thoughts on the next Doctor is John Barrowman aka Capt. Jack Harkness. Last month, Barrowman said in an interview that he believed Olly Alexander (It's A Sin) "would make a wonderful Doctor." Now, Barrowman thinks it's time the producers take that "next leap" by hiring a transgender Doctor.

Speaking with Metro.co.uk, Barrowman said, "I'd love to see a transgender Doctor. I think that would be awesome"- adding that an "androgynous, gender non-specific person" would be "really good" for the role. The actor cites the 2017 decision to hire Whittaker as the first female Doctor as the basis for the series to continue making bold strides. "With Jodie, they made a leap. They made a huge leap and it worked for them, and then [it's] time for them to make another leap," Barrowman explained. The actor continued by giving examples of the show's past LGBTQ+ representation, saying, "I was the first openly gay actor playing a character like Captain Jack, who we called omnisexual. He didn't care who he slept with really, and he was unapologetic about his sexuality. We have had LGBTQ+ representation on the TARDIS. During Peter Capaldi's reign, we had a character who was a lesbian [Bill Potts, played by Pearl Mackie]. So yeah, we've had them, why not have a Doctor the same?"

Speaking of Captain Jack, what do you think about seeing him on the big screen in a Doctor Who film? Barrowman seems sold on the idea- and he's clearly thought about it."I think a movie would be great. I think there should be a movie with the era of David [Tennant] and myself," he explained. "Whether it's Catherine Tate or our Billy [Piper], all of us who were in that era should do a movie of it."