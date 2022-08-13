Doctor Who: Matt Smith's Not Suffering From TARDIS On The Brain

Okay, so maybe we're stepping big-time into HBO's House of the Dragon territory with this one, but we ask that you forgive our little editorial discretion. Between writing about the final adventure for current Doctor Jodie Whittaker & showrunner Chris Chibnall; the upcoming 60th-anniversary celebration that includes David Tennant, Catherine Tate, Yasmin Finney, and Neil Patrick Harris; and the plans that incoming/returning showrunner Russell T. Davies has in play for those specials as well as incoming Doctor Ncuti Gatwa's (Sex Education) Series 14, we haven't had a chance to enjoy a fun Doctor Who article in awhile. And that's where Eleventh Doctor Matt Smith comes into play because he and his House of the Dragon co-star Milly Alcock were given a chance to try their luck at figuring out some HBO Max-themed Rorschach Inkblot tests. And while we don't want to spoil what happens beginning at the 0:50 mark? Here's hoping that Smith got his "clarity" back in time if he ends up being a part of those celebration specials that people have been buzzing about.

So for a look at Smith and Alcock trying their luck at figuring out some other Inkblot tests, check out the video below:

"There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and, of course, a little bit scared. This role and show mean so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my utmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself, and being able to work with him is a dream come true," Gatwa said when the news of his casting as the 14th Doctor was first announced. "His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so, as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart, but I am giving it all to this show."

Davies added at the time, "The future is here, and it's Ncuti! Sometimes talent walks through the door, and it's so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It's an honour to work with him and a hoot, I can't wait to get started. I'm sure you're dying to know more, but we're rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie's epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!" BBC CCO Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer, agreed, also adding at the time, "Ncuti has an incredible dynamism, he's a striking and fearless young actor whose talent and energy will set the world alight and take Doctor Who on extraordinary adventures under Russell T Davies' new era." Instead, it's far more likely that he's actually talking about little-known additions to the Doctor Who canon, Beep the Meep and the Wrarth Warriors.