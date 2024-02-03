Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: bbc, doctor who, Millie Gibson, Ncuti Gatwa, russell t davies

Doctor Who: Millie Gibson Teases "Twist" Coming, "Really Cool" Monster

Doctor Who star Millie Gibson discussed her favorite upcoming episode and working with a tennis ball, teasing that a "twist" was on the way.

Article Summary Millie Gibson hints at a major "twist" and a unique monster in upcoming Doctor Who episodes.

Russell T. Davies teases "terrible secrets" in the Doctor Who 2024 Christmas Special.

Rumors suggest Gibson's Ruby Sunday may exit after the Fifteenth Doctor's first two seasons.

Doctor Who confirms a number of cast additions for upcoming seasons on BBC and Disney+.

There is a positive and negative to Showrunner Russell T. Davies's Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) & Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday)-starring Doctor Who being so far ahead with its filming – having wrapped Season 1 & the 2024 Christmas Special and currently filming the second season. The positive is that it pretty much guarantees a set release schedule for the next two seasons – no worrying about then work on Season 2 will start after the first season wraps. The negative is that the combination of rumors and production images & videos on social media has created a swirling pool of speculation – the biggest surrounding Gibson and exactly how long she will be calling the TARDIS her home.

A recent report has Gibson departing the show after Gatwa's first two series and apparently appearing in only three of her final season's eight episodes (with one expected to wrap up Ruby's storyline). That appeared in line with the way Gibson addressed her run on the show in the past tense during an interview last month. In addition, the report alleged that Gibson would not appear in this year's Christmas Special – with a "guest companion" expected to join Gatwa. In addition, the reports and images/video from filming seem to confirm actress Varada Seethu (Andor, Strike Back) as the Fifteenth Doctor's next companion.

But let's shift our focus back to the here and now – and with that in mind, who better to drop a few teases about what's to come than Gibson? During an interview with Doctor Who Monthly #600, Gibson shared some insights into what viewers can expect – with a few items that we thought were worth highlighting:

Could a Tennis Ball Be a Harbinger of Doom? Gibson discussed one monster that the Doctor & Ruby will face off with that is apparently something so special that it can only be brought to life in post-production. "What's so great about 'Doctor Who' is when we are acting against monsters. Today there's a really cool one, which won't be revealed till next year – which is crazy to even think! Nine times out of ten, they make the monsters, so we have something to act off, which is so, so helpful," Gibson shared. "But there is an episode in season one of my and Ncuti's era where we are literally crying hysterically to a tennis ball, and it was just, like, the weirdest thing ever. You kind of have to cut out from reality to get into that mindset."

Gibson Has Some Highlights: "I think the sixties episode will blow people away. I think that's my favourite personally. It's a really cool episode with cool costumes. Any of the era episodes are always pretty iconic, aren't they? It's good because it's usually only the companions that get new costumes but that season, the Doctor changes his outfit as well. I'm always blown away by the make-up team and the costume team; they're so good, Ginson shared – before adding, "I love Ruby's season two look as well. I'm so lucky."

Gibson Offers an Ominous Tease: "A twist. There's always a twist."

Doctor Who: RTD Posts 2024 Christmas Special Tease

Taking to Instagram on New Year's Eve, Davies offered wishes for a happy new year by teasing a look at the TARDIS on one of the sets from the 2024 Christmas Special – with this tantalizing tease: "But what terrible secrets does it hide..?" Previously, we learned that Nicola Coughlan (Derry Girls, Bridgerton) is guest-starring in the holiday event – so at least we have some clues coming together. "Happy New Year's Eve! And the point is – there, right behind us, that's one of the sets from the Christmas 2024 episode of Doctor Who! The future! Right there ♥️ But what terrible secrets does it hide..? (etc)," Davies wrote in his post – here's a look:

And here's a look back at the teaser trailer that was released on Christmas Day for Season 1, with Doctor Who set to return to BBC, BBC iPlayer & Disney+ screens in May 2024:

Looking Ahead to Series 14/Series 1 & Series 15/Series 2

A big update on Christmas Day, with the official teaser & press release for Season 1 confirming Yasmin Finney returning as Rose Noble. Along with Jemma Redgrave (Kate Lethbridge-Stewart), Aneurin Barnard (Roger ap Gwilliam), and Jack Forsyth-Noble (Will), Doctor Who Magazine #589 also confirmed that Bhav Joshi (Wedding Season), Eilidh Loan (Traces), Pete MacHale (Gangs of London), Miles Yekinni (Slow Horses), and Hemi Yeroham (Mamma Mia!) have joined the cast for the new series. In addition, Jinkx Monsoon (RuPaul's Drag Race) was also confirmed to have joined the cast – followed by Jonathan Groff (Glee, Mindhunter) and Indira Varma (Obsession, Game of Thrones) – as The Duchess – in May 2023.

Bonnie Langford was confirmed to be returning as Melanie Bush in June 2023, along with Lenny Rush (Am I Being Unreasonable) as Morris. In early August 2023, we also learned that Gemma Arrowsmith (Gemma Arrowsmith Sketched Out) and Mary Malone (Vera, The Prince) had joined the Christmas Special – while Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy (Hollyoaks) and Billy Brayshaw (Still So Awkward) had joined the Series 14 cast. In November 2023, we also learned that Nicola Coughlan (Derry Girls, Bridgerton) was set to guest star in the 2024 Christmas Special. On the writing side, we learned late last month that Kate Herron (Loki, Sex Education) & Briony Redman (Pont Brec) had co-written the episode that Groff and Varma are starring in during the upcoming series.

And here's a look at composer Murray Gold, Segun Akinola, and the BBC National Orchestra performing our upcoming Doctor's new theme – along with some words from RTD near the end:

Never going to get tired of listening to the Fifteenth Doctor's Theme 😍🧡 We're celebrating 60 years of #DoctorWho, featuring music from Murray Gold and Segun Akinola, all performed by the @BBCNOW orchestra in Cardiff's Hoddinott Hall 🎵

Here's a look back at a video showcasing Gold & Akinola's new take on the Doctor Who theme:

📢: THIS IS THE WORLD PREMIERE OF THE NEW DOCTOR WHO THEME TUNE!!!

