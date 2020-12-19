Emily Cook, the editor and producer who has organized rewatches of Doctor Who episodes during Lockdown announced the final rewatch and tweet-a-long of the year. Steven Moffat's 2010 festive special "A Christmas Carol" will see the showrunner join stars Matt Smith, Karen Gillan, and Arthur Darvill as they watch the episode with fans worldwide and tweet their anecdotes, jokes, and opinions about the special.

"A Christmas Special" was actually based on a short story Moffat originally wrote for an anthology in the Virgin Adventures books line in the 1990s. That was the time the show was off the air and the only major Doctor Who stories were published as novels and short story anthologies from Virgin Books. That story "Continuity Errors" featured the 7th Doctor, played on TV by Sylvester McCoy and companion Bernice Summerfield. The Doctor has to convince a mean librarian to let him borrow a highly-classified book that he needs to avert an intergalactic world that could kill millions.

The bitter and officious librarian refuses no matter how much the Doctor tries to charm, bribe or cajole her, so he uses the TARDIS to travel back into the librarian's past and solve every problem she ever had. He starts with saving her marriage, then saving the life of her child which eventually destroyed her marriage to every trauma and sadness that ever afflicted her life, making her happier and kinder in the process. His plan is to transform her into someone who would be nice enough to bend the rules and let him borrow the book. The story was funny, silly, satirical, irreverent, and timey-wimey as Moffat likes to get with the Doctor. Once again, it contained the seeds of themes and ideas he would bring to the show when he took over as showrunner in 2008.

"A Christmas Carol" sees Moffat taking the basic premise of "Continuity Errors" and turning it into a pastiche of Charles Dickens' original story. It stars Michael Gambon as the Scrooge-like Kazran Sardick and singer Katherine Jenkins as his lost love.

The Tweet-a-long begins at 7 pm British Time on Sunday, December 20, which is 2 pm Eastern Time in the US. You can follow it on Twitter under the hashtag #HalfwayOutOfTheDark

