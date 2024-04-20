Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: bbc, disney plus, Doctor Who "It Takes You Away", Ncuti Gatwa

Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa on "White Mediocrity" Double Standard & More

Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa addresses the double standard that sees "White mediocrity" being celebrated, the importance of diversity & more.

With Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies and series stars Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) & Millie Gibson's (Ruby Sunday) new season of adventures set to hit BBC & Disney+ in May, Gatwa, Gibson & Davies have been hitting the interview circuit to start getting the word out about the long-running hit series – and in the case of Gatwa & Gibson, a chance for the world to get to know them as more than just their characters. During a recent interview with Attitude, Gatwa opened up on his feelings about being the first Black Doctor to lead the show, the push for acceptance, and the U.K.'s failings in terms of gender diversity and trans identities.

"We do see a shift happening in casting, in positions of power, and in the status quo. I mean, not a fast shift, things could tip over the other way a little bit quicker. But you see people kind of malfunctioning because things are changing,' Gatwa, an LGBTQ Rwandan immigrant to the U.K., shared – adding that he's learned to appreciate who he is as a Black person, even in the face of a society where "White mediocrity" is honored time and time again. "There's so much White mediocrity that gets celebrated – and Black people, we have to be absolutely flawless to get half of [that] anyway. So, I'm slowly training myself out of that and being like, 'No s**t. You deserve love just for existing."

"Everything trickles down from the top, and when you see politicians openly attacking marginalized communities, when you see our politicians openly attacking trans people, it makes it OK for everyone else. And it is scary to see that we've got to a point where it is fine to attack vulnerable people because that's essentially what's happening. People who are the most vulnerable, the most disenfranchised, most disconnected from everyone else are being told that they are the threats," Gatwa continued, addressing how the U.K. government has been setting a poor example in terms of creating a safe, diverse environment.

Gatwa continued, "It's sick because it's a hiding away of your own ineptitude. You're going to put the blame on immigrants, Black and Brown people, trans people, queer people, to hide the fact that you are not doing anything for people? It's easier to just create discord amongst people. It's divide and conquer, isn't it?" As he sees it, one of the best ways to combat practices like those is to make sure everyone's story is being told and that viewers can see themselves represented on their screens. "We've got to keep pushing for more. Lots and lots and lots and lots more diversity, lots more inclusion on our screen. Lots and lots and lots of it for all you male gamons out there!" he added.

"SPACE BABIES" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Julie Anne Robinson)

"THE DEVIL'S CHORD" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Ben Chessell)

"BOOM" (Writer: Steven Moffat; Director: Julie Anne Robinson)

"73 YARDS" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Dylan Holmes Williams)

"DOT AND BUBBLE" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Dylan Holmes Williams)

"ROGUE" (Writer: Kate Herron and Briony Redman; Director: Ben Chessell)

"THE LEGEND OF RUBY SUNDAY" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

"EMPIRE OF DEATH" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

On Friday, May 10th, Disney+ subscribers can check out the first two episodes beginning at 7 pm ET. Following that, two episodes will premiere on BBC iPlayer at 00:00 on Saturday, May 11th – with the first two episodes airing on BBC One later that day (right before the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final). Now, here's a look back at the teaser trailer that was released on Christmas Day & the date announcement teaser released for Season 1:

We've got an upcoming season that runs from the groovy '60s and the Regency era in England to war-torn futures – and a whole lot more! Along with a first look at Indira Varma's (Game of Thrones) The Duchess and the news that Callie Cooke (Henpocalypse!) is making an appearance, we were also treated to looks at Anita Dobson, Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenidge, Bonnie Langford, Jinkx Monsoon, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush, Golda Rosheuvel, and Angela Wynter. And don't forget that Andor star Varada Sethu joins Gatwa & Gibson during the second season of adventures.

