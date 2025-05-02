Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who, eurovision

Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa Set as UK Spokesperson for Eurovision 2025

Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa will serve as the Eurovision spokesperson offering the results of the UK’s National Jury during the grand final.

With a new episode of BBC, Disney+, and Showrunner Russell T. Davies's Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu-starring Doctor Who hitting this weekend, we're getting a chance to look ahead (two weeks, to be exact) at what May 17th has to offer. Why is that date so special? If you're a Eurovision fan, then you already know the answer. That's "Super Saturday," people! Writer Juno Dawson's S02E06: "The Interstellar Song Contest" hits Disney+ and BBC iPlayer that day – but it's what's going down on BBC One that's the big headline-grabber.

After The Doctor (Gatwa) and Belinda (Sethu) get done travelling to the 803rd Interstellar Song Contest (where planets from across the universe compete for the top prize) and mingling with Rylan and the King of Eurovision himself, Graham Norton, it's time for the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final itself (8 pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer). In a bid to be crowned the Eurovision champion 2025, twenty-five countries and the UK's act, Remember Monday, will perform at the biggest song competition in the world. From there, Gatwa will be on hand to serve as the UK's Eurovision spokesperson, delivering the results of the UK's National Jury live during the event.

Doctor Who Season 2 Episode 4: "Lucky Day" Preview

Doctor Who Season 2 Episode 4: "Lucky Day" – Ruby Sunday faces life back on Earth without the Doctor. But when a dangerous new threat emerges, can Ruby and UNIT save her new boyfriend, Conrad, from the terrifying Shreek? Directed by Peter Hoar and written by Pete McTighe, the episode also stars Jonah Hauer-King, Jemma Redgrave, Ruth Madeley, Michelle Greenidge, Angela Wynter, Faye McKeever, Benjamin Chivers, Kirsty Hoiles, Gethin Alderman, and (of course) Anita Dobson as Mrs. Flood.

Joining Gatwa and Sethu for the second season are Millie Gibson, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Anita Dobson, Christopher Chung, Michelle Greenidge, Jonah Hauer-King, Ruth Madeley, Jemma Redgrave, Susan Twist, Freddie Fox, Kadiff Kirwan, Charlie Condou, Alan Cumming as the voice of Mr Ring-a-Ding, English TV personalities Rylan Clark and Graham Norton, and others – including Anita Dobson's Mrs. Flood, of course. Now, here's a look at this season's episode titles:

"The Robot Revolution": Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Peter Hoar

"Lux": Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Amanda Brotchie

"The Well": Written by Russell T Davies & Sharma Angel Walfall, directed by Amanda Brotchie

"Lucky Day": Written by Pete McTighe, directed by Peter Hoar

"The Story & the Engine": Written by Inua Ellams, directed by Makalla McPherson

"The Interstellar Song Contest": Written by Juno Dawson, directed by Ben A. Williams

"Wish World": Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai

"The Reality War": Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai

