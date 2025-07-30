Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who, the one show

Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa's Daleks/Cybermen Response Got Our Attention

On BBC's The One Show, Ncuti Gatwa offered a very interesting response when asked about his regret over never taking on Daleks or Cybermen.

Whatever the future of the BBC's Doctor Who turns out to be, I think we can all agree that we were robbed when it comes to Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor because two seasons weren't nearly enough, leaving all of us with a whole lot of "What If…?" scenarios to ponder. Gatwa never made it a secret that he would've wanted the opportunity to take on the Daleks and Cybermen at some point during his run. Unfortunately, with his run seemingly having come to an end with "The Reality War," it doesn't appear Gatwa will get the opportunity – but maybe not so fast! Checking with BBC's The One Show this evening to promote the Royal Shakespeare Company's production of Born With Teeth (and joined by Jamie Lee Curtis, who was promoting Disney's Freakier Friday), Gatwa was asked about his one regret over the course of his run as the Fifteenth Doctor. "I never got to fight a Dalek or… a Dalek or a Cyberman. I mean, it's the crux of 'Doctor Who. Yeah, so… might do that," Gatwa shared. After laughter broke out, Gatwa added, "Might go fight a Dalek." From there, Curtis began joking about how the show has become the place for big announcements and how there must be truth serum in the water.

What's interesting about the segment (huge thanks to Matthew Purchase for posting the clip) is that Gatwa seemed a bit hesitant before his full response and didn't push back in any way when Curtis implied that was another example of big news being dropped on the show. Of course, the quote could be read as Gatwa joking that they're personally going to go find a Dalek or Cyberman to fight. Then again, it could also be read as Gatwa possibly getting a chance to take on either (or both) "big bads" during an audio drama adventure from Big Finish (assuming rights issues are straightened out). Others see it as a sign that maybe Gatwa isn't quite as done with "The Whoniverse" as they were left to believe. Until there's some clarity across the board on what's going down on both sides of the camera, the speculation will continue

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!