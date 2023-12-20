Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney plus, doctor who, Millie Gibson, Ncuti Gatwa, russell t davies

Doctor Who: New Christmas Special Images; Millie Gibson Talks TARDIS

Along with new images from BBC's Ncuti Gatwa & Millie Gibson- starring Doctor Who Christmas Special, Gibson tackles some TARDIS questions.

As much as we've been appreciating all of the preview images that we've been getting for Russell T. Davies's Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) & Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday)- starring Doctor Who Christmas Special, "The Church on Ruby Road," we also want to make sure that all of you aren't getting burnt out on them. Okay, not really – but it gives us an excuse to also pass along some other cool features that the BBC has been releasing. In this case, it's a chance to get to know Gibson a bit more as she tackles a wide range of topics – from where she would take the TARDIS to what she would have on her TARDIS jukebox – and more (including her hope that the TARDIS has a movie room). But first, those images we promised…

Now, here's a chance to get to know Gibson better – followed by a look back at what we know (so far) about the Doctor Who Christmas Special, "The Church on Ruby Road":

Doctor Who: "The Church on Ruby Road": A Christmas Special Preview

"The Church on Ruby Road" sees the Doctor (Gatwa) come face-to-face with the mythical and mysterious goblins as his life collides with Ruby Sunday (Gibson). Little is known about Ruby Sunday, as she was abandoned on Christmas Eve as a baby. Now living with her mum, Carla, and grandmother, Cherry, her world is about to be turned upside down when she encounters the Doctor – and the two set off on their first adventure together. Joining Gatwa & Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday) for showrunner Russell T. Davies's special are Davina McCall (playing herself), Michelle Greenidge (Ruby's mum Carla), Angela Wynter (Ruby's grandmother Cherry), and Anita Dobson as Mrs. Flood. Now, here's a look at the trailers that were previously released by the BBC & Disney+ – as well as a sneak preview of the Doctor & Ruby getting to know one another:

And don't forget that composer Murray Gold & Davies teamed up for an original song for the special "The Goblin Song":

And here's a look at Gold, Segun Akinola, and the BBC National Orchestra performing the new theme – along with some words from RTD near the end:

Never going to get tired of listening to the Fifteenth Doctor's Theme 😍🧡 We're celebrating 60 years of #DoctorWho, featuring music from Murray Gold and Segun Akinola, all performed by the @BBCNOW orchestra in Cardiff's Hoddinott Hall 🎵 pic.twitter.com/o3UmOOkYjZ — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) October 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at a video showcasing Gold & Akinola's new take on the theme:

📢: THIS IS THE WORLD PREMIERE OF THE NEW DOCTOR WHO THEME TUNE!!! pic.twitter.com/UFs6xDOvx5 — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) October 12, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!