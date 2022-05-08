Doctor Who: New Doctor Ncuti Gatwa Knew in February: "Been Emotional"

The world spent their Sunday getting a chance to meet their new Doctor, with the BBC announcing earlier today that Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa will be joining incoming/returning showrunner Russell T. Davies in 2023 (maybe earlier?) for a new series of TARDIS-traveling. The news comes as current Doctor Jodie Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall prepare to end their runs with this fall's "Centenary Special." Now, we have the first public comments from Gatwa, courtesy of the red carpet at the Virgin Media BAFTA Television Awards 2022. Explaining that "it's been emotional," Gatwa shared that they woke up "crying" and then "dancing" but felt overall relieved that the news was out. And for those of you wondering? Gatwa got the heads-up that they would be the next Doctor back in February.

Here's a look at Gatwa and Davies on the BAFTAs red carpet commenting on the official announcement:

"There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show mean so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my utmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true," Ncuti said. "His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show."

Davies added, "The future is here and it's Ncuti! Sometimes talent walks through the door and it's so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It's an honour to work with him, and a hoot, I can't wait to get started. I'm sure you're dying to know more, but we're rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie's epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!" BBC CCO Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer agreed, also adding, "Ncuti has an incredible dynamism, he's a striking and fearless young actor whose talent and energy will set the world alight and take Doctor Who on extraordinary adventures under Russell T Davies' new era."