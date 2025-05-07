Posted in: BBC, Disney+, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who: New S02E05 "The Story and The Engine" BTS Images Released

Check out an early behind-the-scenes image gallery for Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu-starring Doctor Who S02E05: "The Story and The Engine."

When BBC, Disney+, and Showrunner Russell T. Davies's Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu-starring Doctor Who S02E05: "The Story and The Engine" hits screens this weekend, viewers will enter a world where stories have serious power – and where the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) comes face-to-face with the mysterious Barber (Ariyon Bakare)… and more. Earlier this week, we were treated to a pretty impressive image gallery for this weekend's chapter, and we have added two new images below. Following that, we have a look at some early behind-the-scenes images showing how the episode came together.

Doctor Who Season 2 Episode 5: "The Story and The Engine" Preview

Doctor Who Season 2 Episode 5: "The Story and The Engine" – In Lagos, the mysterious Barber (Ariyon Bakare) reigns supreme. The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) discovers a world where stories have power, but can he stop the Spider and its deadly web of revenge? Written by Inua Ellams and directed by Makalla McPherson, the episode stars Gatwa, Sethu, Bakare, Sule Rimi, Michelle Asante, Stefan Adegbola, Jordan Adene, Michael Balogun, and (of course) Anita Dobson as Mrs. Flood.

Joining Gatwa and Sethu for the second season are Millie Gibson, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Anita Dobson, Christopher Chung, Michelle Greenidge, Jonah Hauer-King, Ruth Madeley, Jemma Redgrave, Susan Twist, Freddie Fox, Kadiff Kirwan, Charlie Condou, Alan Cumming as the voice of Mr Ring-a-Ding, English TV personalities Rylan Clark and Graham Norton, and others – including Anita Dobson's Mrs. Flood, of course. Now, here's a look at this season's episode titles:

"The Robot Revolution": Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Peter Hoar

"Lux": Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Amanda Brotchie

"The Well": Written by Russell T Davies & Sharma Angel Walfall, directed by Amanda Brotchie

"Lucky Day": Written by Pete McTighe, directed by Peter Hoar

"The Story & The Engine": Written by Inua Ellams, directed by Makalla McPherson

"The Interstellar Song Contest": Written by Juno Dawson, directed by Ben A. Williams

"Wish World": Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai

"The Reality War": Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!