Posted in: Audio Dramas, BBC, Doctor Who, Preview, TV | Tagged: big finish, doctor who, fugitive doctor, War Doctor

Doctor Who: "Once and Future: Coda": Fugitive Doctor vs War Doctor

It's The War Doctor (Jonathon Carley) vs. The Fugitive Doctor (Jo Martin) in Big Finish's Doctor Who – Once and Future: Coda - The Final Act.

An epic eight-part audio drama adventure spanning over a year in honor of the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who will be reaching its jaw-dropping "final act" this November in a very headline-grabbing way. It's The War Doctor (Jonathon Carley in a role originated by the late John Hurt) versus The Fugitive Doctor (Jo Martin, making her Big Finish debut in the role) in Big Finish's Doctor Who – Once and Future: Coda – The Final Act. Do we need to say more? Of course, we do because now we're fairly certain you're going to want as many details as possible. The Doctor has solved the mystery of his degeneration and finally stabilized into his correct face – though it's one he'll later choose to forget. But his troubles are far from over, as he finds himself pursued by another of his own incarnations destined to be forgotten.

Joining Martin and Carley are Lisa Bowerman as Benny Summerfield, the 26th-century archaeologist who's long been a friend of the Doctor, and Chase Masterson as the bounty hunter Vienna Salvatori. In addition, the audio adventure sees Imogen Stubbs as Queen Elizabeth I, Nicholas Khan as Shalvar (leader of the Voord), and Richard Reed voicing a number of roles. Here's a look at the covers of the Standard and Special Editions, followed by an official logline/overview for the final act and information on how to pre-order:

"Dealing with the repercussions of degeneration, the Doctor has a limited window of time to evade capture, recruit old allies, wage a war, and find out what's really going on. A warrior is being hunted by a mysterious stranger in a TARDIS. A rogue agent has been assigned a mission to eliminate a dangerous foe. This is a fight between a war criminal and a fugitive. A fight between Doctors."

"The main story of Once and Future is over, but this is an afterward, a final chapter, which unites two incarnations who have been lost to the Doctor's consciousness. It's the Fugitive vs War Doctor, with some old friends and foes joining the fray. And, significantly, this is Jo Martin's first performance for Big Finish – welcome aboard, Jo, you are absolutely brilliant," shared producer David Richardson about the project.

Doctor Who – Once and Future: Coda – The Final Act, written by Tim Foley, is now available to pre-order as a single-disc collector's edition CD (+ download for just £10.99) or digital download only (for just £8.99), exclusively over at the main Big Finish website. Big Finish listeners can purchase all eight "Once and Future" audio adventures together in a standard edition series bundle for just £72 (on collector's edition CD and download) or £60 (download only). The special edition series bundle, which contains extended behind-the-scenes extras and music suites for each story is also available to purchase for just £62 (as a digital download only). All the above prices include the special pre-order discount and are subject to change after the general release.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!